Boilers get smart tech upgrade

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For Darren Williams and colleagues at Yorkshire Housing, it wasn’t just the £10,000 prize money that made entering last year’s Inside Housing competition for landlords that are using technology to improve the delivery of services an attractive proposition. They also saw it as an opportunity to shout about plans for – and the benefits of – technologically connected homes.

“Our chief executive has a big ambition around smart homes and being more pre-emptive than reactive,” says Mr Williams, who as lead innovator was part of the team that le d on the Inside Housing Innovation Week Award entry. “I thought entering the award would demonstrate what we were trying to do as an organisation.”

Staff at the association already had concepts prepared for several trials of such technology – something they had termed the ‘smart home pilot’. The specific initiative they decided to enter related to more efficient management of gas boilers, and it ultimately scooped the inaugural Innovation Week Award.