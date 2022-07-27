Bolton at Home announces new chief executive

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Noel Sharpe will take over leadership of Bolton at Home from the beginning of next year, the landlord has confirmed.
Ms Sharpe, who has been deputy group chief executive of the North West-based organisation since 2018, will take over as chief executive officer on 1 January 2023.
She replaces Jon Lord, who is stepping down from the top role after more than a decade as he prepares for retirement.
Commenting on her appointment in a statement, Ms Sharpe said: “I’m very much looking forward to building on the great work done by Jon and our colleagues across the group to serve our customers and make our communities stronger.”
“I am delighted to have been given this opportunity,” she added.
“We have a clear business plan and my priority is to ensure we deliver on this. We’ll continue working hard to give more people the opportunity to live in a quality and affordable home, and provide a range of services to help people live prosperous and fulfilling lives.”
Ms Sharpe, who is also a board member at Bolton Community Homes, joined Bolton at Home in 2015. She has worked in leadership positions in the housing sector for 15 years, including as head of housing services for Great Places Housing Group. She was executive director for customer services at Halton Housing before joining Bolton at Home.
Ian Munro, chair of the group board at Bolton at Home, described Ms Sharpe as an “outstanding candidate” during the organisation’s recruitment process for the role.
He said: “The board has full confidence she’s the right person to steer us through the current challenges in the housing sector, and to continue taking the organisation forward in a way that leads to better outcomes for our communities.”
Commenting on his departure, Mr Lord said: “It’s been an unexpected privilege to lead Bolton at Home. Particularly given it has always been my hometown.
“The past 13 years as chief executive have been full of challenges, including the pandemic. Now we are recovering it feels the right time to hand over to a new chief executive.
“I can’t think of anyone better than Noel to take the organisation forward into future challenges and meet the changing customer demand we are seeing.”
Mr Lord has worked in the housing sector since 1987 when he started a traineeship within the housing department at Bolton Council. He became chief executive of Bolton at Home in 2010, and was also chair of the Greater Manchester Housing Providers partnership – a group of 24 housing providers in the region.
In 2007, Mr Lord was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to social housing.
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