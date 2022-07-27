Bolton at Home announces new chief executive

Ms Sharpe, who has been deputy group chief executive of the North West-based organisation since 2018, will take over as chief executive officer on 1 January 2023.

She replaces Jon Lord, who is stepping down from the top role after more than a decade as he prepares for retirement.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, Ms Sharpe said: “I’m very much looking forward to building on the great work done by Jon and our colleagues across the group to serve our customers and make our communities stronger.”

“I am delighted to have been given this opportunity,” she added.

“We have a clear business plan and my priority is to ensure we deliver on this. We’ll continue working hard to give more people the opportunity to live in a quality and affordable home, and provide a range of services to help people live prosperous and fulfilling lives.”