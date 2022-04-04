Bond aggregator lends £27.5m to three associations despite ‘extreme market volatility’

The aggregator said that the deals for Trent & Dove, Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association and Soho Housing were secured despite the “extreme market volatility” caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

A total of £9.5m was placed at a spread of +130 basis points (bps) over gilts, the cost of government borrowing, giving an all-in cost of funds of 2.836% on 21 February. This was followed by a further £16m that was sold at 124.5bps over gilts on 30 March, giving an all-in cost of funds of 3.130%.

The bond aggregator said that the spread remained fairly stable, adding that this indicates that there is confidence confidence from investors in the businesses and the social housing sector more broadly, even amid the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.