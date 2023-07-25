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Bond aggregator GB Social Housing (GBSH) has retained its A- credit rating, but its outlook has been lowered from stable to negative.
Standard & Poor’s (S&P) changed its outlook because it predicted that leverage in the UK social housing sector will increase, putting pressure on housing associations’ debt metrics.
It also expected that cost inflation and higher interest rates will cause additional pressure on housing associations, to which GBSH lends.
These factors could cause underlying borrowers’ asset quality to deteriorate, S&P added.
However, the ratings agency maintained its A- long-term issuer credit rating on GBSH and its A- issue rating on GBSH’s £2bn senior secured medium-term note programme.
The ratings could be lowered further over the next two years if the creditworthiness of its underlying borrowers deteriorates, or if housing providers’ appetite for GBSH’s loans diminishes.
The outlook could be brought back to stable, S&P said, if it saw an improvement in borrowers’ creditworthiness, supported by a recovery in leverage in the housing sector.
S&P said that GBSH still benefits from the fact that government has oversight of the housing sector and the sector has an anti-cyclical nature. GBSH has an adequate funding and liquidity profile thanks to its low asset-liability risk, it added.
It forecast that GBSH’s lending book will increase, but nevertheless its market position will remain weaker than peers in the medium term due to its focus on small and medium-sized housing associations that have limited to no reliance on market sales activity.
GBSH provides long-term, fixed-rate funding to small and medium-sized English, Welsh and Scottish housing associations. It differentiates itself from competitors by providing longer-term loans (more than 20 years) than banks, and smaller deals (£2m-£50m) than insurance companies and funds (which favour private placements above £20m).
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