Standard & Poor’s (S&P) changed its outlook because it predicted that leverage in the UK social housing sector will increase, putting pressure on housing associations’ debt metrics.

It also expected that cost inflation and higher interest rates will cause additional pressure on housing associations, to which GBSH lends.

These factors could cause underlying borrowers’ asset quality to deteriorate, S&P added.

However, the ratings agency maintained its A- long-term issuer credit rating on GBSH and its A- issue rating on GBSH’s £2bn senior secured medium-term note programme.