Bond costs double as inflation and war in Ukraine affect debt markets

Speaking to Inside Housing, a number of financial professionals have revealed how investors are going through a period of being more risk averse, in part due to rising gilt yields and a sharp increase in spreads that began with the invasion of Ukraine in February.

One bond aggregator said it is finding housing associations interested in borrowing quickly in smaller amounts as the markets fluctuate, and landlords are being advised to “lock in” current rates by entering into deferred funding arrangements.

Henrietta Podd, director at Chatham Financial, said: “A year ago, housing associations were borrowing long-term funding (15 to 40 years) in the bond markets at margins between circa 0.75% to 1% and achieving all in interest rates below 2%.

“While clouds were on the horizon by the end of 2021, rising gilt yields and a sharp increase in spreads began with the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.”