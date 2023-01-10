Boris Johnson says ‘social housing targets’ have reduced housebuilding in London

During questions to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in the House of Commons on Monday, the former prime minister and London mayor said that stopping “good projects” from going ahead deprives people of buying and renting homes, as well as social housing.

However, in a rebuttal on Twitter, deputy mayor for housing and residential development Tom Copley said that Mr Johnson is in “fantasy land as ever”.

The most recent figures show that 37,200 homes of all tenures were built in London in the last financial year – comfortably dwarfing any year under Mr Johnson’s eight-year tenure in City Hall.