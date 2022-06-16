Boris Johnson’s housing proposals: the main challenges

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Last week, the prime minister announced a raft of proposals aimed at driving up homeownership and moving social housing tenants from “benefits to bricks”. But can they work? Jack Simpson and Grainne Cuffe asks the sector to outline the challenges around implementing the plans
On Thursday last week, Boris Johnson took to the stage in Blackpool to start his fightback.
After surviving a no-confidence vote on Monday from his party, which saw nearly 148 of his MPs vote for him to step down, he said now was the time to get on with the job – and get the electorate back on-side.
At front and centre of this fightback was housing.
In a speech that lasted over 30 minutes, Mr Johnson announced a raft of new housing proposals aimed at driving up homeownership across the country.
According to him, now was “the moment to widen the possibilities and to give greater freedoms to those who yearn to buy”, and his government would enable that.
The plan was three-pronged.
First, Mr Johnson said he would look to extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants.
The plan, that was first promised by David Cameron in his election victory in 2015, has now been reborn, with the current prime minister promising a new and improved programme.
Second, Mr Johnson’s government would attempt to reinvigorate the council housing Right to Buy programme, which has seen numbers fall in recent years, by allowing tenants to use income from benefits to go towards a deposit.
The final promise was to carry out a wide-ranging review of the mortgage market in order to get banks to look at ways to make it easier for first-time buyers to purchase homes.
But will any of these proposals work?
Will they produce the flood of homeowners that Mr Johnson wants, or are the barriers of implementing such huge policy changes too great?
To get to the bottom of this, Inside Housing has spoken to experts across the sector to understand the challenges that may prevent Mr Johnson’s homeownership revolution from getting off the ground.
Extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants is not a new thing for the Conservative Party.
It was in the party’s manifesto back in 2005, ahead of Michael Howard's unsuccessful attempt to be prime minister.
However, the most notable attempt to bring it into play was under Mr Cameron, who promised that all housing association tenants would have the ‘right to buy’ within 100 days of his leadership, if he was elected.
The nationwide roll-out that Mr Cameron envisaged never materialised. Instead there was a pilot scheme in the Midlands when Theresa May was prime minister in 2018.
Now Mr Johnson intends to finish what Mr Cameron started.
However, like when Mr Cameron put forward the plan, there is some trepidation from housing associations, not least because there has been no engagement from Number 10 on the proposals.
“We’ve raised our concerns and have been in conversation with them about it, but we haven’t been formally involved or consulted and we weren’t asked to support the plans,” says Catherine Ryder, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation (NHF).
Like many we have spoken to in the social housing sector, the NHF is not against the principle of the Right to Buy and supporting tenants into homeownership, but there were concerns about losing stock and how it would affect investment plans.
“For example, if you are going to invest in homes to make them more energy efficient, knowing you may have to sell them by law, that now makes that a lot more challenging,” Ms Ryder explains.
There are also concerns around the costs. Not only has the government committed to providing discounts for people buying their homes, but housing secretary Michael Gove confirmed this week that the government would fill the funding gap between the sale receipt and cost to build a new ‘like-for-like’ home.
In a government-commissioned report assessing the Midlands Right to Buy pilot, it was found that a national roll-out could cost the Treasury £14.6bn over a decade. While this might be reduced slightly by the government’s plan to cap the number of homes to be bought in a year and create a waiting list, it will still mean huge amounts of taxpayers’ money going towards the scheme.
But it does not seem like the government has quite got to grips with exactly where that money is going to come from yet.
When quizzed by Clive Betts, chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, earlier this week, Mr Gove gave assurances that the money would be coming from “across government” and would not be hitting his department’s budgets.
When pushed further, he was unable to pinpoint an exact source and fell back on the old government failsafe of there will be more details in “due course”.
But Mr Gove did acknowledge that sorting this question out was imperative to get housing associations onside.
“We better crack on [with understanding the funding] because we can’t have conversations with housing associations that we would like – without them having greater assurance on funding, that’s understandable,” he said.
Even if the money is found, there are important differences between implementing the Right to Buy for council homes, which are publicly owned, and housing associations, which are not.
Housing associations are private organisations and the assets they do own, particularly the social and affordable rent homes, are often used as security for huge loans worth hundreds of millions of pounds.
Anything that impacts the make-up of the security could complicate agreements between lenders and landlords.
Matthew Walker, chair of PlaceShapers and chief executive of Leeds Federated Housing Association, believes it is a risk. He says that housing associations are seen as safe bets for lenders and anything that may impact the security of investment from the bank’s perspective will have an impact.
He adds that he has not spoken to any funders to get their perspective, but says that funders have not been keen on it in the past.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute for Housing (CIH), also points to the fact that there are many different financing agreements between lenders and landlords across the sector and that a solution that works for one deal may not work for another.
Anna Clarke, who previously worked for RSM and led its review on the Midlands Right to Buy pilot, says this was not the biggest concern of housing associations in the pilot, as the asset value of the replacement homes is similar to those they replace, even if they are smaller.
However, she did echo Mr Smart’s comments that financing arrangements can be quite varied and, as a result, may be an issue for some housing associations.
An issue for these financing arrangements may occur if the tenures change.
During the Right to Buy pilot, the majority of social rent properties were replaced with shared ownership homes. Due to lenders traditionally being less enthusiastic about providing loans with large swathes of shared ownership homes as security, due to the more unpredictable returns, this could be problematic.
The resounding response Inside Housing received from those in the social housing sector was that the Right to Buy in itself is not bad, but only if this results in like-for-like replacements for the homes that have been sold off.
As previous Right to Buy programmes have shown, this is not easy. In truth, it is nigh on impossible.
Since the Right to Buy was launched by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, 1.9 million homes have been sold to tenants through the scheme. Research by the CIH last year found that 40% of the homes sold are now rented out privately.
In his speech, Mr Johnson promised “one-for-one” replacements for each social housing property sold. Mr Gove went a step further on Monday during the LUHC Committee meeting and said the aim was for like-for-like replacements.
To get a true like-for-like replacement, the properties need to match on three characteristics: tenure, size and location.
A review of the Midlands pilot showed that this was challenging and that the replacement homes would be “on average smaller, at higher rents and include more homes for shared ownership and fewer for rent”.
Ms Clarke, who led the report, says that this was largely because of costs. She adds that the homes sold were mostly older stock in poorer conditions, which were then sold for well under the costs needed to build a new home.
The only way participating housing associations could “square the circle”, she explains, was by building smaller homes, or flats, and making these shared ownership or affordable rent properties, where they would receive bigger receipts.
“It’s not that associations want to build affordable rent and shared ownership ahead of social rent, it’s just the numbers don’t add up,” Ms Clarke states.
She also believes the drive for like-for-like replacements on tenure and size could lead to more homes being built in lower-value areas. However, this can sometimes be counter-productive as it is the higher-value areas where the housing need might be most acute.
The government has promised to fill this void, but as mentioned earlier, there is no clear indication of where this money will come from.
The NHF is particularly concerned about the loss of family-sized homes. Pointing to the pilot, Ms Ryder says: “We will lose potentially big family homes, which are in huge, huge demand and also more challenging to build. That is a concern.”
Also, the like-for-like policy may be harder depending on the size of the landlord.
Neil Goodrich, former chair of CIH Futures and performance and planning manager at Orbit, says it might be more difficult for smaller associations to replace homes.
He believes that these smaller landlords will inevitably have to use some of their own funds to replace homes in the same areas, which is something that is more difficult for smaller associations that have less cash reserves.
This could also see these landlords reduce pipelines in other areas to satisfy like-for-like replacements.
“In effect, we’d have the bizarre situation of robbing a future Peter to fund a current-day Paul,” Mr Goodrich explains.
Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, says it is difficult to believe that housing association homes that have been sold will be replaced, as this did not happen with council properties.
He explains that in his London borough, the results of this are clear and that this has added to the housing benefit bill because the homes that would have been let out by the council for £100 a week are now getting £400 a week in the private rented sector.
While the extension of the Right to Buy to housing associations is not a new concept, Mr Johnson’s second policy that would allow social housing tenants to use welfare money to go towards a deposit is.
In what he said would move people from “benefits to bricks”, he said that 1.5 million people could benefit from the new scheme.
The policy is so far lacking on hard details, but there are some clues to Mr Johnson’s thinking. A report published on the morning of the announcement by influential centre-right thinktank the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) outlined a new ‘Right to Own’ proposal.
The report by Alex Morton, head of policy at the CPS and a former Number 10 housing advisor who was involved in the 2015 plan to extend the Right to Buy to housing associations, put forward the idea of using benefits to pay for deposits at the front and centre of the report.
This, he concluded, would rebalance the benefits system, which currently has a “monumental bias” against homeownership.
It also stated that the plan would help bring down the £30bn housing benefit bill – a point echoed by Mr Johnson in his speech.
But will a plan like this have the desired effect?
Some believe that it could in fact increase the housing benefit bill.
“I read this as the housing element you get through Universal Credit for housing will continue if you are a homeowner. If that is the case, that is a substantial subsidy,” says Abigail Davies, director of the housing consultancy at Savills.
Mr Walker believes the policy could see the benefit bill rise even higher if it follows the council housing Right to Buy, which saw a large percentage of the homes sold to buy-to-let landlords. Research by the CIH has estimated that 40% of former council homes are now buy-to-let properties.
“When they go back into the private rented sector, the rents being charged are higher than they would be if you had just paid for a social rent property, so that would cost the Treasury even more in the long run,” states Mr Walker.
But there is also a big question around affordability. The simple fact is that in areas where house prices are high, Universal Credit payments would not be enough to buy a home over a period of 30 years.
In areas of London, for example, where social rent homes exist, even with the discount provided by the government, the cost of the home will be well out of reach for those on low incomes.
“It’s just not going to happen in high-value areas, is it?” says Ms Clarke. “Unless people have very large deposits, household incomes of around £100,000 would be needed to buy in London.
“Even with the lifetime ISAs exempted, households can’t save the kinds of deposits needed and still be eligible for Universal Credit.”
Mr Smart says the policy might be workable, but he is torn about it. “Supporting people into homeownership is a legitimate political aspiration and you can address some of the housing need that way, but you need to make sure this is sustainable for people,” he explains.
He says the regulatory framework currently in place for mortgages was made stricter after the 2008 bank crash to ensure homeowners were getting mortgages that were affordable.
“You have to ensure that lending is affordable because you are not only creating misery for the individual, but you can actually create a systemic problem, too,” Mr Smart adds.
He also believes the plan would be a significant rewriting of the welfare system, which currently takes a principled position that it is not the purpose of the welfare state to acquire property.
Ms Davies agrees, saying that the previous work to explore a ‘benefits-to-bricks’ programme, as far back as the Labour government, was angled towards building more social housing to attempt to bring down the housing benefit bill.
“There is still work to be done developing the finer details of this policy,” she says.
“Housing providers will want to understand more on the potential use of housing benefit to support access to ownership.
“It would be a concern to the sector if opportunities were lost to provide additional affordable homes for future generations.”
Whether the ‘benefits-to-bricks’ plan is sustainable for tenants is one thing, whether banks will accept it is another.
When making his speech, Mr Johnson said he wants to work with lenders so that they can “recognise the creditworthiness of tenants with a track record of paying their rent on time”.
Again, as with the extension of the Right to Buy to housing association tenants, banks were not consulted on the proposal ahead of the announcement.
Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the Building Societies Association, confirms this and adds that while the industry recognises the importance of homeownership and the policies that could help people in achieving this, banks and building societies are committed to lending responsibly and ensuring mortgages are affordable.
This lack of engagement was picked up by shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy in a Commons debate following Mr Johnson’s announcement, in which she said the policy was really concerning because the government had failed to talk to lenders.
Ms Nandy added that “this has been the problem with previous announcements that have aimed in similar ways to help people get mortgages”.
“If mortgage lenders aren’t on board, they simply won’t do it.”
Claire Chattey, a mortgage and protection advisor at LB Financial Solutions, also has concerns about the policy, stating that it would mean the government would effectively have to act as a guarantor for the mortgage.
“People on housing benefits may not be able to find the 5%, which is the minimum you would need for a mortgage,” she says.
She adds: “Ultimately the government are going to have to back 100% mortgages and if they go wrong and people can’t pay, they’re going to have to pay the lenders out and, ultimately, where is that money coming from? It comes from the taxpayer.”
On top of this, in a time where household budgets are being stretched even further than usual amid a cost of living crisis, will those living in council homes be even willing to take on such a mortgage.
Jasmine Basran, policy and public affairs manager at homelessness charity Crisis, says research has shown that four in five families on means-tested benefits cannot currently stretch their budgets for essentials, never mind start saving for a home.
“So then having money left over to actually save is actually a particularly difficult situation. That’s one thing that just makes these policies seem very, very unworkable,” she states.
She adds that with the Local Housing Allowance currently frozen, keeping any sort of roof over their heads is of the greatest concern to these people.
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