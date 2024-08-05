Borough council expands homelessness provision with more than 20 new staff members

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Bedford Borough Council has added 22 new members of staff to its homelessness services team as it looks to expand its offer across the region.
The council said the new recruits ranged from caseworkers to specialists in social housing and private sector negotiation.
Anna Robbani, head of housing, homelessness and customer services, said: “We’ve recently been joined by 22 new recruits who share our passion for making a meaningful impact on the lives of Bedford borough’s residents.
“These new roles range from caseworkers to specialists in social housing and private sector negotiation, and show our dedication to delivering expert advice and support on homelessness-related issues.”
The borough council’s expansion of this team comes at a time when some cities, including Nottingham, have struggled to keep their homelessness officers’ caseloads at a “manageable” level.
Ms Robbani said: “I’m really pleased that, as a council, we’ve been able to bring forward this important project, to provide a lifeline to residents experiencing challenges or issues with their housing needs, and to help them access vital support, expertise, funding or opportunities to improve things for them and their families.”
Shelter, the homelessness charity, provided a new six-week training programme for the new staff members.
The programme was led by specialists on housing law, as well as experts in adult and children’s services, covering topics such as equality and diversity, supporting victims of domestic abuse and safeguarding.
Ms Robbani said: “We’ve taken a truly holistic approach to our training. So many of our staff are a touchstone for the council to prove other support to residents. All our staff are now aware of their role and the signposting to other vital services.”
Catherine, a new housing assessment advisor and advice officer trainee, said: “Thanks to the programme, I am stepping into my role with both the confidence and the knowledge of how to help people who could end up needing our advice. I’m now ready to embark with the knowledge gained over the past few weeks to provide the help people need.
“With the time and training that each one of us has received, we have been set up to succeed and, most importantly, help people access vital support, expertise, funding or opportunities to improve things for them and their families.”
New recruits are vital to the sector. Inside Housing has launched its Housing Hires campaign to promote the social housing sector as a place to work, and to support people to find and develop careers at housing associations and councils.
Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for community safety and housing, said, “Here at Bedford Borough Council, we are determined to make a lasting difference in the lives of its residents.
“We launched this recruitment drive in order to make a clear statement of intent to do all we can to prevent rough sleeping and to provide urgent help to people facing homelessness. We’re already seeing success, and hope this model can be used as a template of best practice for others.”
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