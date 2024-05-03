Costa Ghioules, who has been chief finance officer at St Arthur Homes since 2020, has been appointed Mr Cohen’s successor.

Mr Cohen, who had been in the role since 2016, said in a LinkedIn post that his departure was “not a goodbye but the prelude to an exciting new chapter”.

Mr Cohen has yet to make his plans public. “The details are under wraps for now, but the reveal is on the horizon,” he said.

“It’s been an incredible journey from the company’s birth to its current status as a well-established business with a strong team, robust portfolio and promising future.”

Mr Cohen officially left the company on 8 April, according to Companies House records.

Non-executive director Richard Hunt has also left and been replaced as a director by Rob McHugh, vice-president at Matter Real Estate.

A spokesperson told Inside Housing that Mr Hunt “remains involved in St Arthur Homes and continues to support the business”.