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The chief executive and co-owner of a for-profit has left the company for a new venture, yet to be revealed.
Mr Cohen, who had been in the role since 2016, said in a LinkedIn post that his departure was “not a goodbye but the prelude to an exciting new chapter”.
Costa Ghioules, who has been chief finance officer at St Arthur Homes since 2020, has been appointed Mr Cohen’s successor.
Mr Cohen has yet to make his plans public. “The details are under wraps for now, but the reveal is on the horizon,” he said.
“It’s been an incredible journey from the company’s birth to its current status as a well-established business with a strong team, robust portfolio and promising future.”
Mr Cohen officially left the company on 8 April, according to Companies House records.
Non-executive director Richard Hunt has also left and been replaced as a director by Rob McHugh, vice-president at Matter Real Estate.
A spokesperson told Inside Housing that Mr Hunt “remains involved in St Arthur Homes and continues to support the business”.
In a LinkedIn post, the London-based group thanked Mr Cohen and said he had been “pivotal to the company’s establishment and vision”.
“The team at St Arthur Homes, with the backing and continued support of its board and shareholders, are excited to continue delivering much-needed affordable homes to the market and look forward to this next chapter,” the company said.
St Arthur Homes, which focuses on shared ownership, has been registered as a for-profit housing provider since 2013. The organisation ramped up its activities in late 2020 after receiving funding from European investment firm ESO Capital, which is now called Matter Real Estate.
It currently operates across the South of England and is now expanding to the Midlands as part of plans to own at least 2,000 homes by 2026.
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