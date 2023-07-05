The boss of an ALMO set to close this year has been appointed chief operating officer at Vivid #UKhousing

However, Lewisham Council decided to bring its ALMO, which has managed its homes since 2007, back under direct control at the end of last year. The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Ms Dodwell became chief executive of Lewisham Homes in 2018, serving in the role for more than five years.

Margaret Dodwell, chief executive of Lewisham Homes, will join the South of England housing association in mid-October.

It followed a recommendation by council officers in June that the local authority should return to direct management amid upcoming legislative changes, increased costs and dwindling tenant satisfaction.

When she joins 35,000-home Vivid, Ms Dodwell’s primary focus will be to “continue improving services” for residents.

She will lead all customer-facing services including the repairs team, customer experience, neighbourhoods, lettings, tenancy support and placeshaping.

Before joining Lewisham Homes, Ms Dodwell served as interim operations director at Vivid for five months and executive director of operations at BPHA for more than a year.