Boss of G15 landlord steps down after 18 years

Ms Davies has announced that she is leaving NHG after 18 years at the organisation. She will stay on until the landlord finds a replacement, a process which NHG said it hopes to begin within the coming days.

Ms Davies, who was recently awarded a CBE for services to housing in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, began her career with the landlord as part of legacy organisation Notting Hill Housing Trust in June 2004.

Since the association became NHG in 2018, it has grown to own and manage more than 66,000 homes across London and the South East.

In a release, NHG said Ms Davies has overseen large-scale development programmes across all tenures and introduced a new housing management model where every household has a named local officer.

The landlord also praised her long-term commitment to diversity.