Boss of G15 landlord steps down after 18 years

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) is searching for a new chief executive after Kate Davies announced her decision to step down from the role.
Ms Davies has announced that she is leaving NHG after 18 years at the organisation. She will stay on until the landlord finds a replacement, a process which NHG said it hopes to begin within the coming days.
Ms Davies, who was recently awarded a CBE for services to housing in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, began her career with the landlord as part of legacy organisation Notting Hill Housing Trust in June 2004.
Since the association became NHG in 2018, it has grown to own and manage more than 66,000 homes across London and the South East.
In a release, NHG said Ms Davies has overseen large-scale development programmes across all tenures and introduced a new housing management model where every household has a named local officer.
The landlord also praised her long-term commitment to diversity.
Ms Davies said her aim over the past 18 years had been “to create a commercial but caring housing association that blends entrepreneurial drive with a passion for excellent services and concern for social housing tenants, homeless people and all those who need a home but can’t afford to buy or rent on the open market”.
“I feel we have achieved that and know we will retain that mix,” she said.
Ms Davies added: “I am proud to have led Notting Hill Genesis for so many years and am confident I will be leaving the organisation in a strong position to continue to thrive.
“My focus has always been on providing great services for our customers and giving them a home to be proud of, and while we don’t always get things right, I know the culture we have here will ensure we get better and better.”
She also thanked all her colleagues and the wider sector for its support over the years.
Ian Ellis, chair of Notting Hill Genesis, said: “Even before joining as chair in 2019, I was aware of what a steady and calming influence Kate had been for the organisation for so long, and working with her has reinforced my admiration of her leadership skills.
“Notting Hill Genesis has a great vision for improving residents’ homes, our estates and the services we provide, and, thanks to Kate, the executive board and our amazing staff we are in a great position to turn that vision into a reality.”
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