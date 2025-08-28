Boss of Glasgow landlord joins Riverside’s Scottish arm

Mr Naylor takes on the role after his most recent position as chief executive of Thenue Housing. He has also previously held high-level positions at Peaks and Plains Housing Trust, Irwell Valley Housing Association, and Wigan and Leigh Homes.

Gary Naylor will succeed Diana MacLean, who is stepping down after four years of leadership, on 8 September.

On his appointment, Mr Naylor said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Riverside Scotland and the wider Riverside Group. I’ve long admired Riverside’s commitment to delivering high-quality housing and support services, and I look forward to working with the team to build on the strong foundation Diana has built over the past four years.

“This is a pivotal time for housing in Scotland, and I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to highlight and advance priorities that matter most to our communities here.”

Ms MacLean said: “It’s been a privilege to lead Riverside Scotland, working alongside a truly dedicated and passionate team.

“As I hand over the reins, I’m delighted to welcome Gary into the role. I know he’ll be supported by a fantastic group of colleagues both in Scotland and the wider group, and I wish him every success as he leads Riverside Scotland into its next exciting chapter.”