Boss of Glasgow landlord joins Riverside’s Scottish arm

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Riverside Scotland has appointed a Glasgow-based chief executive as its new managing director.
Gary Naylor will succeed Diana MacLean, who is stepping down after four years of leadership, on 8 September.
Mr Naylor takes on the role after his most recent position as chief executive of Thenue Housing. He has also previously held high-level positions at Peaks and Plains Housing Trust, Irwell Valley Housing Association, and Wigan and Leigh Homes.
On his appointment, Mr Naylor said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Riverside Scotland and the wider Riverside Group. I’ve long admired Riverside’s commitment to delivering high-quality housing and support services, and I look forward to working with the team to build on the strong foundation Diana has built over the past four years.
“This is a pivotal time for housing in Scotland, and I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to highlight and advance priorities that matter most to our communities here.”
Ms MacLean said: “It’s been a privilege to lead Riverside Scotland, working alongside a truly dedicated and passionate team.
“As I hand over the reins, I’m delighted to welcome Gary into the role. I know he’ll be supported by a fantastic group of colleagues both in Scotland and the wider group, and I wish him every success as he leads Riverside Scotland into its next exciting chapter.”
Jim Strang, chair of Riverside Scotland, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Gary as our new managing director.
“His experience, leadership and passion for tenant-focused services make him a perfect fit for Riverside Scotland. The board and I look forward to working with Gary as we continue to grow and evolve.”
Riverside Scotland has been delivering housing and community support across south-west Scotland for more than three decades.
Since joining the Riverside Group in 2011, it has focused on new homes development and community regeneration.
Around 35% of its available housing is allocated to individuals and families affected by homelessness, with additional tailored support provided through programmes such as Housing First for Families and a partnership with Veterans First Point and NHS Ayrshire & Arran.
Liz Fairburn, chief customer officer at Riverside Group, said: “We warmly welcome Gary to the wider Riverside Group.
“He joins us at an exciting time as we shape our corporate strategy for the next five years. His deep sector knowledge and commitment to customer-focused leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our services and deliver meaningful impact across our communities.”
Just last month, Riverside revealed that it had bolstered its board with the appointment of three new members.
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