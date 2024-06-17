MTVH boss joins board at Crisis

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The boss of a large London housing association has been appointed to the board of homelessness charity Crisis.
Geeta Nanda, the outgoing chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), will join Crisis as a trustee on 1 September.
Crisis said that Ms Nanda “brings years of experience around tackling homelessness”. She sits on the advisory board for Homewards, the Prince of Wales’ initiative to tackle homelessness, as well as the government’s Older People’s Housing Taskforce.
Ms Nanda is standing down from her role at 57,000-home MTVH in the autumn after 16 years to focus more time on caring for her mother.
She finished a two-year stint as chair of the G15 in 2023, as part of a career in the sector that spans more than three decades.
Ms Nanda is a former board member at the National Housing Federation and was awarded an OBE for achievements in social housing in 2013. She is also non-executive director of house builder Redrow and PRS REIT, the real estate investment trust.
Ms Nanda said: “Having worked in housing and homelessness for over 35 years, I understand first-hand the multiple factors that can lead to someone losing their home. I am excited to bring my expertise to Crisis and play a part in making a positive difference to people’s lives.”
In May, it was revealed that Mel Barrett, chief executive of Nottingham City Council, will replace Ms Nanda as chief executive of MTVH when she steps down in the autumn.
Crisis also announced that Alastair Wilson joined the charity’s board this month. Mr Wilson has been chief executive of the School for Social Entrepreneurs since 2004, which supports social entrepreneurs with learning programmes and grants.
He also acts as chair of the Foyer Federation and co-founder and director of Tonic Housing, the UK’s first care facility for LGBTQ+ older people.
Mr Wilson said: “With a new government set to form, it’s more important than ever that we increase our efforts and demand that homelessness is ended for good. It is vital that everyone can enjoy a safe and secure home and I’m looking forward to supporting Crisis’ work.”
Following these appointments, Crisis is also opening recruitment for two further trustees to join the board later this year.
Dame Tristia Harrison, chair of the trustees at Crisis, said Ms Nanda and Mr Wilson “bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in housing and homelessness at such a critical time and will play a huge part in helping us to end homelessness for good”.
Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “With homelessness continuing to rise across the country, and with a general election fast approaching, it has never been a more crucial time for Crisis.”
Ms Nanda and Mr Wilson “bring a breadth of experience to our organisation, and I look forward to working with them as we look to create a future free from homelessness,” he added.
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