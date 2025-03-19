Boss of large London landlord now ‘far less wedded’ to owning homes

The chief executive of a large London housing association has said he is not as “wedded” to owning stock as he used to be, as more landlords in the sector look to equity investments as a way of shoring up their finances #UKhousing

“We wouldn’t, as a sector, have delivered so much had that not been the model.”

“We have to think more widely than we perhaps have in the past. The traditional model that has worked brilliantly for years is that housing associations buy or build and own the homes, and they own them in perpetuity,” Mr Washer said.

Mark Washer, chief executive of Sovereign Network Group (SNG), told delegates at the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference the funding model that had worked previously should be reconfigured.

But the strain on social landlords’ finances was such that other options were now needed, he said.

“We do need to think about different forms of government investment, which might not simply be grant. It might be equity, it might be repayable loans, it might be some form of underwriting. We need all of these things,” Mr Washer said.

Discussing what Labour’s plans for funding affordable housing should look like, Mr Washer said the government did “want to come up with different solutions”, but must “be prepared to explode the model that has worked well” in the past.

“I am far less wedded to owning the assets that we buy or build than I have been for all of my time in housing, because otherwise, I think we’re simply not going to be looking at the opportunities,” Mr Washer said.