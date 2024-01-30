Boss of large London landlord to step down after 16 years

In an update to the stock market this morning, MTVH revealed that Ms Nanda had informed the landlord’s board of her intention to step down.

She finished a two-year stint as chair of the G15 last year, as part of a career in the sector that spans more than three decades.

Ms Nanda explained that she feels the time is right for her to step down from her full-time executive role and focus more time on caring for her mother.

The 57,000-home landlord has praised her for leaving “MTVH in a robust position with both a strong board and executive team”.