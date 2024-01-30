Boss of large London landlord to step down after 16 years

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Geeta Nanda, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), has announced that she will step down in the autumn of this year.
In an update to the stock market this morning, MTVH revealed that Ms Nanda had informed the landlord’s board of her intention to step down.
She finished a two-year stint as chair of the G15 last year, as part of a career in the sector that spans more than three decades.
Ms Nanda explained that she feels the time is right for her to step down from her full-time executive role and focus more time on caring for her mother.
The 57,000-home landlord has praised her for leaving “MTVH in a robust position with both a strong board and executive team”.
Ms Nanda said: “When you have the privilege to lead an incredible organisation like MTVH for 16 years it can be hard to find the right moment to step away, but I know this is the right time for several reasons.
“First, we have bounced back from the pandemic, with an improved credit outlook, the ability to deliver more opportunities for our residents, and the strongest governance rating.
“Second, there is a real continuity, strength and depth in our chair, board and senior team, colleagues, and involved customers who will carry on MTVH’s mission to give everyone a decent home and the chance to live well.
“Finally, this is also the right time for me personally as my mum turns 91 this year and I want to spend more time caring for her.”
Althea Efunshile, chair of MTVH, said: “The board and I would like to thank Geeta for her huge contribution both to MTVH and the housing sector in the UK.”
In December, the G15 landlord forecasted that its annual completions will be up by around a quarter on last year’s total, helped by a major regeneration scheme in south London.
Ms Efunshile also praised Ms Nanda for leaving MTVH “in great shape”, with its G1/V2 ratings from the English regulator and a recently improved credit outlook from Standard & Poor’s.
She added: “We are now focused on the appointment of a new chief executive who will continue this track record of success while maintaining MTVH’s values as a social purpose organisation which was established to house Windrush migrants and exists to ‘serve people better every day’.”
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