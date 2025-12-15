Boss of North West landlord to retire

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The chief executive of Warrington Housing Association (WHA) will retire from his role next year.
David Cummins has worked in the housing sector for almost 35 years, and will stay at the association to oversee the recruitment of his successor before retiring.
He has also served as the chair of the Community Housing Partnership and as a board member at Placeshapers.
Mr Cummins said of his departure: “It has been a privilege to work for WHA and within the community housing sector over recent years.
“The sector is entering an exciting time given recent government settlements, and WHA is perfectly placed to build on its success over recent years and its strong foundations. It’s the right time for the association to do this with new leadership in place.”
The recruitment process for Mr Cummins’ successor, led by the association’s chair, Michele Scattergood, will begin in January 2026.
Ms Scattergood said: “David has been unwavering in his commitment to WHA and supporting partnerships across the community housing sector. He leaves us in a very strong position.
“Under his leadership, David embedded a very strong customer and community-focused approach built around placeshaping, which we will continue as a central theme for WHA into the future as we grow and expand.
“With David’s support, we will now focus on the search for a successor.
“The board and executive have recently co-developed our next three-year strategy and associated business plan – this is an opportunity for a new CEO to take our organisation into the next phase of its evolution, and I am sure it is an opportunity many will relish.”
WHA manages over 1,500 homes in Warrington, Cheshire.
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