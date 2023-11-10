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The chief executive of a Greater Manchester-based housing association has stepped down from his position after around four months in charge for “personal family reasons”.
Dr Delroy Beverley took on the job at First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) after leaving his role as managing director of a private sector commercial NHS facilities management partnership in April.
He replaced previous chief executive Donna Cezair, who was appointed chief executive at Worthing Homes in Sussex earlier this year.
FCHO, which has more than 11,300 homes across Oldham, told Inside Housing that Anne McLoughlin has been appointed interim chief executive, while the board recruits a permanent chief executive.
A spokesperson for the landlord said: “For personal family reasons, Delroy Beverley decided to leave his position as chief executive in August.
“The board thanked Delroy for his contribution during his time at FCHO and wished him all the best for the future.”
In 2018, Dr Beverely was named by Inside Housing as one of the UK’s top 10 outstanding Black housing professionals for his business leadership achievements and commitment to inspiring the next generation.
In December last year, FCHO retained its G1/V1 status after an assessment by the Regulator of Social Housing.
In July 2022, it announced that it had secured a £95m funding package from Santander UK to support its development programme and improve the energy efficiency of existing homes.
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