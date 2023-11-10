The chief executive of a Greater Manchester-based housing association has stepped down from his position after around four months in charge for “personal family reasons” #UKhousing

He replaced previous chief executive Donna Cezair, who was appointed chief executive at Worthing Homes in Sussex earlier this year.

Dr Delroy Beverley took on the job at First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) after leaving his role as managing director of a private sector commercial NHS facilities management partnership in April .

FCHO, which has more than 11,300 homes across Oldham, told Inside Housing that Anne McLoughlin has been appointed interim chief executive, while the board recruits a permanent chief executive.

A spokesperson for the landlord said: “For personal family reasons, Delroy Beverley decided to leave his position as chief executive in August.

“The board thanked Delroy for his contribution during his time at FCHO and wished him all the best for the future.”