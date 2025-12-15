Boss of North West landlord to retire

Ms Scattergood said: “David has been unwavering in his commitment to WHA and supporting partnerships across the community housing sector. He leaves us in a very strong position.

“Under his leadership, David embedded a very strong customer and community-focused approach built around placeshaping, which we will continue as a central theme for WHA into the future as we grow and expand.

“With David’s support, we will now focus on the search for a successor.

“The board and executive have recently co-developed our next three-year strategy and associated business plan – this is an opportunity for a new CEO to take our organisation into the next phase of its evolution, and I am sure it is an opportunity many will relish.”

WHA manages over 1,500 homes in Warrington, Cheshire.