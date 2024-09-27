Boss of Scotland’s biggest housing association takes 60% pay cut

Steven Henderson, the boss of Wheatley Group, took home total pay of £80,000 in 2023-24, his first full year as chief executive. He did not take a bonus or car allowance.

The year before, in which he partially worked in his previous role as finance director, Mr Henderson earned £205,000 before tax and made a £75,000 donation to Wheatley Foundation, the group’s charitable arm.

Mr Henderson oversees a group that owns or manages 95,868 homes across Scotland and saw turnover of £412m in 2023-24.

Wheatley’s previous chief executive, Martin Armstrong, was paid £274,277 in 2022-23, his final year in post.

A Wheatley spokesperson told Inside Housing that Mr Henderson’s decision to take a pay cut for his new role was “a personal choice”.

Speaking to Inside Housing last year, Mr Henderson said that “public service and the ethos of that was always in my family”, adding that social housing “was in the blood”.