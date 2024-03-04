Boss of Welsh homelessness charity to stand down after more than six years

Lindsay Cordery-Bruce is to step down as chief executive of the Cardiff-based organisation in April after more than six years in the role.

She said an end to homelessness is in reach and “we know how it can be achieved in Wales”.

Ms Cordery-Bruce added: “Now it comes down to resources and political will to make this happen.

“I feel privileged to have been part of those discussions, and I would like to thank stakeholders, funders and colleagues for your ongoing passion and commitment.