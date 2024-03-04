Boss of Welsh homelessness charity to stand down after more than six years

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The departing boss of The Wallich said she believes that homelessness can be brought to end across Wales with the right amount of “resources and political will”.
Lindsay Cordery-Bruce is to step down as chief executive of the Cardiff-based organisation in April after more than six years in the role.
She said an end to homelessness is in reach and “we know how it can be achieved in Wales”.
Ms Cordery-Bruce added: “Now it comes down to resources and political will to make this happen.
“I feel privileged to have been part of those discussions, and I would like to thank stakeholders, funders and colleagues for your ongoing passion and commitment.
“My time at The Wallich has been incredible and I’m so proud of what we have all achieved together.”
The charity runs more than 100 homelessness-related projects and services across Wales.
Ms Cordery-Bruce was praised for overseeing the support of 30,000 people in need during her stint in charge.
Other highlights over the past six years at the charity include her role in the Homeless World Cup, advising the government on how to end homelessness, and resetting the values of The Wallich.
Cinzia Porcedda, interim chair of the board of trustees at The Wallich, said: “I have had the pleasure and honour of engaging with Lindsay during the past two-and-a-half years of her tenure, which taught me not only what great chief executive Lindsay is but how she enacted her incommensurable and rare to find kindness, compassion and emotional intelligence.
“During her time as chief executive, Lindsay has led The Wallich, and the work to end homelessness in Wales as a whole, outstandingly.
"She led on great changes within and beyond the organisation, including creating and fostering a work culture, a general environment of inclusivity and mutual respect, and facing the challenges of COVID and the cost of living crisis.”
Ms Cordery-Bruce will become the chief executive of the Wales Council for Voluntary Action, while interim arrangements are being put in place for the role she departs at The Wallich.
Katie Dalton, director of Cymorth Cymru, the homelessness sector’s umbrella membership organisation, said: “Lindsay will be missed enormously by the homelessness and housing support sector.
“She is someone I have always been able to count on, who always stands up for what is right. Her leadership has been a bright light during an incredibly challenging few years.”
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