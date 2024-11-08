Both senior leaders at Homes England to step down

Mr Denton and Mr Freeman have both spent four years leading the government’s housing and regeneration agency.

Homes England said Mr Denton will be moving on in the new year, while Mr Freeman will hand over to his successor when the recruitment of a new chair is completed later next year.

Mr Denton said it was important for new leadership to take on the “incredible fresh mandate” of the new government.

Mr Freeman said he will focus his attentions on the Cambridge Growth Company, of which he was appointed chair earlier this year, after his successor is appointed.