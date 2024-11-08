Both senior leaders at Homes England to step down

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Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, and chair Peter Freeman will both step down from their roles in the new year.
Mr Denton and Mr Freeman have both spent four years leading the government’s housing and regeneration agency.
Homes England said Mr Denton will be moving on in the new year, while Mr Freeman will hand over to his successor when the recruitment of a new chair is completed later next year.
Mr Denton said it was important for new leadership to take on the “incredible fresh mandate” of the new government.
Mr Freeman said he will focus his attentions on the Cambridge Growth Company, of which he was appointed chair earlier this year, after his successor is appointed.
The company was given £10m in the Budget to develop a plan for housing and infrastructure in the city.
Mr Freeman said: “It has been a privilege chairing the organisation since 2020 and working closely with our partners and incredible staff operating from offices across the country. Under Peter Denton’s leadership, despite economic headwinds, the agency has met its targets and increasingly demonstrated its pivot back to a place-based organisation.
“I look forward to continuing to lead the agency until my successor is appointed, and will then focus my attentions on my role as chair of the Cambridge Growth Company.”
The new chair and interim chief executive will work “at pace” to implement the priorities set out in the recent letter from the housing minister, including boosting growth through new housing supply and place-based regeneration.
Mr Denton said: “Our work together at the agency as ‘the Peters’ has reflected a period of intense activity and achievement for the agency. We successfully navigated the transition to being a fully-fledged and empowered housing and regeneration agency delivering strongly, especially in affordable housing, and initiating many catalytic regeneration projects throughout the country.”
Mr Denton continued: “The agency is excited to help the government realise its target of 1.5 million homes, and to offer capacity and capability to the mayors and local councils to deliver their local growth plans, including the largest delivery of new social housing in two generations.
“This will require a leadership team with a time horizon extending beyond the period I had originally set for myself. It’s important, therefore, that 2025 sees a new chair and a new chief executive taking on this incredible fresh mandate.
“Finally, I would like to thank my incredible agency colleagues for the expertise and remarkable dedication and energy they bring to the task of social equity and ensuring everyone has a decent home.”
Matthew Pennycook, the housing and planning minister, thanked both for their leadership of the agency.
He added: “Their efforts have been integral to reshaping Homes England into an effective national housing and regeneration agency that is increasingly focused on exemplary place-based regeneration and placemaking as well as new housing supply.
“I wish both Peters all the best in their future endeavours. We will shortly begin the process of recruiting their successors, with the search for a new chair starting next week, and an interim chief executive will be confirmed shortly.”
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