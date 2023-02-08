BPF calls for build-to-rent exemption from Building Safety Levy

The British Property Federation has called on the government to exempt build-to-rent and other forms of rented housing from its forthcoming Building Safety Levy, after a consultation closed this week #UKhousing

The levy is in addition to Michael Gove’s high-profile developer contract, unveiled last month , and the residential property developer tax.

The levy, which was first announced in February 2021, will see developers pay a contribution on each new residential property they work on as part of the building control process. It is part of government efforts to ensure that leaseholders avoid, as much as possible, paying for remediation work on their blocks amid the ongoing building safety crisis.

The BPF called for build-to-rent, purpose-built student accommodation and older people’s housing to be excluded from the levy to help investors continue to have confidence in the sector.

The group said that rental developments are not part of the leasehold sector, which means owners are not seeking to pass on remediation costs to leaseholders.

At the same time, owners do not have access to the government’s Building Safety Fund, the BPF said.

“The combination of having no access to public funds and being within scope of the proposed levy would impact on investment across the rental sector and constrict supply,” said Ian Fletcher, director of policy at the BPF.

“In a shrinking development market, where tenants and students are already struggling to find accommodation, these rental sectors are key to sustaining supply and keeping construction workers in employment.”

Meanwhile, the Home Builders Federation (HBF), which represents the UK’s biggest house builders, spoke out as a consultation on the proposed levy closed this week.