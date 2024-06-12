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The British Property Federation (BPF) has called for an increased housing subsidy to as much as £14bn, alongside a review of how for-profit providers are treated in order to “level the playing field”.
The BPF argues that these measures, allied with £10bn of equity funding, would help deliver up to 145,000 new homes a year.
The real estate member body’s ask of the next government includes a review of the treatment of for-profit registered providers to “level the playing field and enable closer collaboration between institutional investors and housing associations”.
This should be done at the same time as the introduction of a longer-term rent settlement for the social housing sector to support security of income and viability.
The existing social housing rent settlement was rolled over by the government for a further year until April 2026.
It means annual rent increases will continue to be capped at Consumer Price Index of inflation plus 1% for 2025-26.
The BPF also hopes to ease the pressure on the rental market by targeting 30,000 build-to-rent homes a year.
This could be achieved through a stamp duty exemption on developments of more than 100 units, and requiring local authorities to assess the need for professionally rented housing at planning stages.
Meanwhile, an extension of the PRS Housing Guarantee Scheme would allow developers to raise debt with the government.
Also part of the manifesto is student accommodation, particularly focusing on appealing to international students, who are vital in financially supporting the UK’s further education system.
Under BPF proposals, local authorities must consider student accommodation as part of local planning, and affordable student housing would be exempt from Community Infrastructure Levy payments.
The BPF also aims to address the undersupply of purpose-built housing for older people, which currently operates with 12.9 million over-65s in the UK and only 602,633 senior housing units.
The member body believes this is severely restricting opportunities for downsizing and increasing the burden on the social care system.
It forecasts that there is £6.5bn of private capital targeting the sector, and is calling for the creation of a new national strategy for housing an ageing population, as well as a new planning use class for seniors’ housing to ensure consistency and reduce uncertainty for investors.
Ian Fletcher, director of policy at the BPF, said: “The only way to tackle the housing emergency is to build more homes of all types and by delivering more affordable housing, market rental homes, student accommodation and older people’s housing we can relieve the pressure on overall housing supply.
“However, as it stands development across these sectors is restricted to 35,000 homes a year, when there is a need for at least 100,000.
“Pension funds and other sources of institutional capital are attracted to these sectors as they offer secure long-term income, but the next government must do more to give them the confidence to invest.”
The BPF has highlighted how the current planning system – at both a national and local level – does not provide enough clarity or support for a wide range of tenure types.
Mr Fletcher added: “There are a number of funding mechanisms government can introduce that will help de-risk schemes and support delivery when economic and market conditions are more challenging.”
Earlier this year, the Housing and Ageing Alliance called on Homes England to set aside 10% of its grant programme to tackle this issue of older people’s housing.
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