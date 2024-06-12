BPF calls for multibillion-pound subsidy increase and level playing field for for-profit providers #UKhousing

This should be done at the same time as the introduction of a longer-term rent settlement for the social housing sector to support security of income and viability.

The real estate member body’s ask of the next government includes a review of the treatment of for-profit registered providers to “level the playing field and enable closer collaboration between institutional investors and housing associations”.

The BPF argues that these measures, allied with £10bn of equity funding, would help deliver up to 145,000 new homes a year.

The existing social housing rent settlement was rolled over by the government for a further year until April 2026.

It means annual rent increases will continue to be capped at Consumer Price Index of inflation plus 1% for 2025-26.

The BPF also hopes to ease the pressure on the rental market by targeting 30,000 build-to-rent homes a year.

This could be achieved through a stamp duty exemption on developments of more than 100 units, and requiring local authorities to assess the need for professionally rented housing at planning stages.

Meanwhile, an extension of the PRS Housing Guarantee Scheme would allow developers to raise debt with the government.

Also part of the manifesto is student accommodation, particularly focusing on appealing to international students, who are vital in financially supporting the UK’s further education system.

Under BPF proposals, local authorities must consider student accommodation as part of local planning, and affordable student housing would be exempt from Community Infrastructure Levy payments.