BPF reveals new president amid advanced merger talks

Simon Carter, chief executive of British land, has succeeded Jessica Hardman at the BPF, after the Aboria Capital boss spent the past year in the role.

The BPF is the membership organisation for the UK real estate industry.

Mr Carter has held the top job at British Land since 2020, where he oversees a diverse portfolio including the multibillion-pound regeneration of a 53-acre site at Canada Water, which is set to deliver around 3,000 net zero homes.