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BPF reveals new president amid advanced merger talks

News14.07.25by Adil Hassan

The British Property Federation (BPF) has revealed its new president and details of advanced merger discussions with two other bodies.

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Simon Carter, president of the British Property Federation
Simon Carter has been appointed president of the British Property Federation
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LinkedIn IHBPF reveals new president amid advanced merger talks #ukhousing
LinkedIn IHThe British Property Federation has revealed its new president and details of advanced merger discussions with two other bodies #UKhousing

Simon Carter, chief executive of British land, has succeeded Jessica Hardman at the BPF, after the Aboria Capital boss spent the past year in the role.

The BPF is the membership organisation for the UK real estate industry.

Mr Carter has held the top job at British Land since 2020, where he oversees a diverse portfolio including the multibillion-pound regeneration of a 53-acre site at Canada Water, which is set to deliver around 3,000 net zero homes.

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He became a board member at the BPF in 2023. As president, he will work closely with vice-president Jo Allen and chief executive Melanie Leech to champion the role of real estate in driving economic growth and regeneration.

Mr Carter said: “It is a privilege to take on the role of president. Under Jessica’s leadership the BPF has seen significant success in securing crucial policy interventions and support that will unlock investment into UK real estate.

“I look forward to building on that strong foundation to ensure the government fully harnesses the power of our sector.”

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the BPF, as the organisation enters merger talks with the Association of Real Estate Funds (AREF) and the Investment Property Forum (IPF).

All three bodies will ask their members to vote on a proposal to create a new representative body for the industry. This new organisation would be named Real Estate: UK (RE: UK).

Mr Carter added: “I hope that our members will endorse our vision to build an even more powerful new industry body in RE: UK.”

Ms Leech said: “Simon’s extensive experience and knowledge across finance and development will be invaluable as we manage the twin challenges of helping to shape policy that will unlock investment and accelerate delivery, and – if our members agree – transitioning to a new organisation building on the strengths of the BPF, AREF and IPF.”

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