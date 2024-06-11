BPHA is taking on more Section 106 homes as developers approach the landlord with “better value” offers. James Riding speaks to chief executive Richard Hill about why that is #UKhousing

Mr Hill states that developers are “coming to us with things that are of good quality, but they want to be able to exit because they obviously have got their own financial pressures”.

In 2023-24, BPHA completed around 250 new homes, up from 238 in 2022-23.

He says: “It’s useful that the rent settlement is going to be rolled forward a year, and in the development market, we’re getting offers that represent better value for us than they were a couple of years ago.”

Richard Hill tells Inside Housing that BPHA is feeling “a little bit more bullish” on development as economic conditions improve, adding that he was also scaling up the association’s land-led building programme.

He makes the admission as some in the sector have warned that housing associations could stop buying Section 106 due to a slowdown in landlords’ buying and building activity which could also hit volume house builders, which require a Section 106 element on their schemes to get planning permission.

From his perspective, Mr Hill says BPHA is purchasing “a little bit more Section 106 than we’ve done for a couple of years” and “we have some schemes where it’s our land or public sector land”. “We’ll see those [development] numbers go up in the next couple of years,” he adds.

On some schemes, the 20,000-home landlord has “taken on additionality”, buying more homes to turn into affordable housing. “Originally, it was going to be 20% affordable, but we’re moving that up to 30%,” he explains. “The developer wants to generate some cash. We’re interested in developing more affordable housing, so it works at both ends.”

Shared responsibility and growth

During the wide-ranging discussion, Mr Hill also reveals that BPHA was in discussions with Bedford Council about supporting the local authority with its temporary accommodation (TA) pressures.

“We’re looking at a couple of things that we own, where we have shared management in the past with Bedford… to see if we can take people into those homes more quickly,” he says.

“We’ve also started to talk to them a little bit more about how we manage the waiting list, both for TA and more generally, to see if we could share that responsibility a bit more than we have in the past.”

Mr Hill speaks to Inside Housing a year after he joined BPHA as chief executive in May 2023. “What I found was an organisation that had been really well run,” he states, with a “good local model”. BPHA took its housing maintenance back in-house in 2021.

“We want to grow,” he says. “We don’t want to grow by a huge merger that grows our geography. We want to grow in this patch through acquisition, through regeneration and through new supply.”

On the wall of Mr Hill’s office is a map of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, with Bedford in the middle, situated as a commuter town with strategic importance for the government’s national economic growth ambitions.

Some infrastructure investment, for example in the roads between Bedford and Cambridge, is “definitely happening,” Mr Hill says. “The big thing yet to happen is east-west rail… There’s potential therefore for lots more homes.”