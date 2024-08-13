BPHA reports small loss after £22.7m cost of restructuring legacy banking facilities

The 20,000-home landlord revealed the one-off cost for terminating the interest rate swaps in its latest accounts for the year ending in March 2024.

BPHA explained that the multimillion-pound cost was part of a programme to restructure its syndicate banking facilities into a series of bilateral agreements which completed in July 2024.

The landlord said: “The swaps were legacy financial instruments at high interest rates of 10% and their removal will enable a lower interest cost for future years and more financial capacity.”