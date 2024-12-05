BPHA reveals 1,000-home target under new investment partnership

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing association BPHA has announced it will build more than 1,000 affordable homes under a new partnership.
The landlord said the new, sustainable and efficient homes will be built in areas including Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.
The association is partnering with house builder Hill Group to deliver the new developments, which will also be fully affordable and mixed-tenure.
The Hill Group and BPHA will invest equally in the schemes and share decision-making.
Richard Hill, chief executive of BPHA, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to provide sustainable and efficient homes for local people in this partnership with Hill.
“In addition to providing much-needed homes, the partnership will also focus on creating a sense of place by connecting the community. This will include investing in local engagement, providing training and creating employment opportunities.
“The partnership will form a valuable collaboration with our local authority partners, including Bedford Borough [Council]. We are grateful for the essential part that our consultant Arcadis and solicitor Devonshires have played in assisting us to select a strong investment partner and secure the partnership.”
Tom Hill, executive director at Hill Group, said: “We are excited to announce the formation of this investment partnership, creating a credible and efficient vehicle to receive and progress opportunities, including local authority and other land through planning, procurement and development.
“We know that working in partnership makes us stronger and more agile, allowing us to deliver the homes and places that people desire, and in BPHA we have a partner that shares our commitment to sustainable and healthy communities.
“Together, we are working on a potential programme which would deliver over 1,000 homes and have the flexibility to see that number grow into the future.”
Earlier this week, BPHA revealed that its half-year operating surplus rose to £31.2m in the six months to September 2024, from £29.6m in the same period last year, while the number of homes it delivered dropped from 163 to 119.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories