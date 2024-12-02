BPHA sees half-year rise in operating surplus and drop in homes delivered

The half-year operating surplus of large housing association BPHA rose to £31.2m from £29.6m in the same period last year, while the number of homes it delivered dropped from 163 to 119 #UKhousing

It also revealed that turnover increased to £68.2m, up from £64.2m at the end of the same period in 2023.

“Improved core performance offset the reduction in sales activity, resulting in total operating surplus increasing to £31.2m [from £29.6m],” according to the 20,000-home landlord’s half-year financial report for the six months up to 30 September.

BPHA said the drop in homes built resulted in sales of first-tranche shared ownership properties declining to 54, compared with 66 last year.

According to the report, this was due to a 7.7% rent increase at the start of the year and “continued development of new affordable homes”.

The volume of responsive repair jobs BPHA undertook increased by 20%. However, it said costs were “managed effectively so only increased” by 3.6% (£7.7m).

“As a result, our core operating business achieved a 43% margin, which exceeds the 41% achieved to September 2023, and our 40% target,” the report said.

It said its operating business “continued to perform strongly”, with an increase in surplus from £26.2m to £29.1m in the first six months of the year.

According to the report, “strong operational cashflow along with asset sales covered around 80% of our development spend”, with the remaining costs met by £5.3m of borrowing from its liquidity facilities.

“The other additional borrowings during the first half of the year, which were to facilitate the restructuring of our syndicated bank facility, are being held as cash and will be used to fund development over the remainder of the year,” it said.