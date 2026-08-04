BPHA’s surplus edges up after shared ownership sales boost

BPHA’s annual surplus has risen by 8% after its earnings from its development and sales business almost doubled, helping to offset a rise in operating costs.
The 20,000-home landlord reported a surplus of £21.7m in the year to the end of March 2026, compared to £20.2m the year before. Turnover rose by 5% year-on-year to £159.4m.
Bedford-based BPHA saw its shared ownership sales increase by a quarter, from 98 to 122, according to its annual report.
Combined with an increase in staircasing activity, the provider’s sales business lodged a surplus of £4.2m, up from £2.3m last year.
Its operating surplus from its core social housing lettings business, however, reduced slightly from £53.6m to £51.9m.
BPHA attributed this to extra maintenance, service and management costs, more investment in its current stock and a drop in the value of its investment properties.
The fall was slightly cushioned by a rise in its income, driven by a 2.7% rental increase and new home handovers, which pushed BPHA’s turnover for its core business up by £5.8m to £142.5m.
However, BPHA’s operating costs rose to £93.4m, up from £86m the year before.
Its core operating margin was 36%, down from 39% the year before, and missing its target of 40%.
The landlord completed 444 homes in the financial year, of which the majority were for rent and around a quarter were shared ownership.
This was an 89% increase on the year before, and saw the landlord ranked 36th in Inside Housing’s list of the top 50 Biggest Builders in the sector.
Jeff Astle, executive director of development and sales, told Inside Housing that BPHA expects a “modest reduction in delivery this year” due to programme delays, but has a “strong pipeline of opportunities”.
BPHA’s results come as the government steps up support for development and economic growth in the region, which has been dubbed the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor.
Tempsford, in central Bedfordshire, has been earmarked as one of the government’s priority new town sites, and a new development corporation will be tasked with building homes in Greater Cambridge.
Richard Hill, BPHA’s chief executive, stressed that the landlord’s regeneration scheme with Bedford Borough Council is a “core priority”.
He said: “Our environment is changing as the government prioritises growth in Cambridge and across our operating area, and Universal starts its exciting development in Bedford.
“We will continue to work with partners to help our residents access some of the opportunities that these changes will bring... We also want to play a strong placemaking role, ensuring that change and growth benefit our residents and local communities.”
Mr Hill also highlighted two programmes BPHA is running that aim to improve services for customers, one focused on using data, and the other on increasing the consistency of its teams.
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