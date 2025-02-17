Bradford-based landlord appoints director of people

In a new role at the Shipley-based association, Dr Mohammed will lead on promoting equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

He joins the landlord from University Academy 92 (UA92), a higher education institution based in Manchester, where he was director of people and operations.

Dr Mohammed previously held senior positions at Asda, Apple and Carwow, as well as provided consultancy to brands such as Lloyds, Gymshark, O2, Shell and Sainsbury’s.