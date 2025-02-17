Bradford-based landlord appoints director of people

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Dr Bilal Mohammed had been appointed by Incommunities to be its new director of people.
In a new role at the Shipley-based association, Dr Mohammed will lead on promoting equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).
He joins the landlord from University Academy 92 (UA92), a higher education institution based in Manchester, where he was director of people and operations.
Dr Mohammed previously held senior positions at Asda, Apple and Carwow, as well as provided consultancy to brands such as Lloyds, Gymshark, O2, Shell and Sainsbury’s.
Dr Mohammed explained that the job at Incommunities appealed to him because of the landlord’s strong social mission and commitment to delivering high-quality homes in his home region.
He said: “I’ve spent much of my career in organisations whose focus was primarily on commercial success. My decision to join UA92 was a turning point, as I began to align my work with organisations that prioritise social impact and purpose.
“The organisation has undergone a significant reset and has built strong foundations on which it can grow. I’m looking forward to helping shape and deliver a sector leading experience.”
Incommunities is a registered social landlord managing more than 22,650 homes transferred from Bradford Council in 2003 – one of the largest stock transfers of that year.
Sara Sheard, executive director of business operations at Incommunities, said: “Bilal’s wealth of experience in leading people strategies in complex organisations will be vital as we continue to strengthen and develop our workforce, ensuring that we meet the needs of our customers and communities, while creating a great culture and experience for our colleagues.
“A key part of Bilal’s role will be leading the next phase of our EDI journey, working closely with our board, colleagues and customers to ensure we build a truly inclusive and empowering culture. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue our progress.”
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