The BRE has announced that it will discontinue its relationship with Kingspan due to “reputational risk” following revelations made at the Grenfell Inquiry #UKhousing

In a statement to Inside Housing, the BRE – which is a leading building science institute and provides testing against official standards for a wide variety of construction materials firms – said it would no longer accept work from the firm “following evidence heard during the course of [the Grenfell Tower] Inquiry”.

It said the most recent audit, in December 2022, found “zero non-conformities”, adding: “At this point no other reason has been provided as to why they are taking this action and we are seeking further clarification.”

The firm added that it was “disappointed” with the decision, which followed “a co-operative relationship spanning two decades during which time the BRE audited Kingspan Insulated Panels numerous times”.

A letter sent last Friday by Kingspan to its clients, seen by Inside Housing, says: “We have now been officially notified by the BRE that they wish to discontinue their relationship with any company that is part of the Kingspan Group due to the perceived ‘reputational risk’ to the BRE. There is no product performance basis for their decision.”

It said it was also refusing to take work from Celotex, which made a much larger amount of the insulation ultimately used on Grenfell Tower.

Kingspan told Inside Housing in a statement that its products achieve “full compliance with relevant building regulations”, and added that the products made by its insulated panels division are typically used in a wide range of non-residential building types.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which completed its oral evidence last year and is currently in the process of writing its final report, spent weeks investigating the relationship between the BRE and Kingspan and Celotex.

In particular, it heard that Kingspan had paid for a test on a cladding system at the BRE’s facility in 2005 that placed its combustible phenolic foam insulation boards behind external cladding panels made of non-combustible cement fibre.

This test pass meant the insulation could be used on high rises in accordance with government guidance, but only in an exact replica of the full system tested, including the cement fibre external panels.

Kingspan, however, marketed the insulation for general use on high rises, ultimately becoming the market leader and seeing its insulation installed in systems that were far more dangerous in fires.

This was despite the chemical formula for the product changing shortly after the 2005 test – which meant the insulation on the market was effectively a different product from the one tested.

The inquiry heard that Kingspan ran further tests on other systems involving its product, including one in 2007 that was said to have “burnt very ferociously” and resulted in a “raging inferno”. These tests were not made public until the inquiry released them.

The inquiry also saw internal Kingspan correspondence that showed its staff saying “all we do is lie in here” in regard to one of its claims about fire safety, and threatening to “sue the arse off” a consultancy that raised questions about the suitability of its product for high rises.

Kingspan’s witnesses were forced to deny that their claims about the safety of the product were a “house of cards” based on a single test from 2005. Lawyers for bereaved and survivors described the firm, alongside Celotex and cladding manufacturer Arconic, as “little more than crooks and killers” following the revelations.