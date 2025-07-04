Brent Council seeks development partner for 1,600 new homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Brent Council is looking for a development partner to build 1,600 new homes as part of its regeneration programme.
The London council aims to deliver across seven sites with new public and community facilities, in line with its wider South Kilburn scheme.
The programme seeks to transform the area into a sustainable and vibrant neighbourhood by delivering 2,400 new homes, as well as schools, health facilities and transport links.
It is searching for a “commercially minded and placemaking-focused partner”, able to deliver large and complex projects.
One site, where at least 250 new homes can be delivered, is ready for immediate development. The council said it benefits from having land largely under freehold ownership and strong local support.
The procurement process is taking place under the “competitive flexible procedure”, and the plans to select its development partner are expected in the second quarter of next year.
It will work with one development partner to speed up delivery, encourage greater focus on placemaking and improve the viability of affordable housing by reducing costs.
Previously, the council worked with development partners on a site-by-site basis. Brent Council is being advised by Deloitte and Browne Jacobson.
The South Kilburn redevelopment programme has delivered 1,500 homes so far.
Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: “The success of South Kilburn is critical to delivering high-quality affordable housing and supporting our residents.”
Teo Benea, cabinet member for regeneration, planning and property, said: “South Kilburn is about building a future for our communities, combining high-quality affordable homes with green spaces and opportunities for residents.”
The search for a new partner comes as the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) handed Brent a non-compliant C3 consumer grade as part of three new judgements in May.
The council was graded C3 by the RSH after referring itself in April over the “quality and accuracy of its fire safety data”.
Brent is engaging positively with the regulator since its self-referral and working with it to make the right changes.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s new Living newsletter, bringing you exclusive analysis and big deals from the wider residential market, including build to rent, student living, later living, for-profit registered providers and more.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Living round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories