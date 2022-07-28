Brexit and COVID continue to dent Platform’s development ambitions

The housing association’s (HA) latest annual accounts show the surplus dropped 11.2% from the £101.2m posted in the year to 31 March 2021.

The provider, which owns and manages 47,000 homes across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, said it had produced a robust performance despite a number of economic headwinds.

Turnover at the HA grew by 10%, to £296.9m, up from £269.9m in 2021. However, investment in new homes grew by 4%, to £217m, which partially accounted for the surplus drop.

Rent from social housing lets was £234.6m, up from £225.3m, and income from shared ownership sales grew by 52% to £48.8m, up from £32.1m.