Brexit and COVID continue to dent Platform’s development ambitions

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A mixture of lingering Brexit and COVID-19 issues have dented Platform Housing Group’s development plans, as the provider’s surplus dropped 11% to £89.9m.
The housing association’s (HA) latest annual accounts show the surplus dropped 11.2% from the £101.2m posted in the year to 31 March 2021.
The provider, which owns and manages 47,000 homes across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, said it had produced a robust performance despite a number of economic headwinds.
Turnover at the HA grew by 10%, to £296.9m, up from £269.9m in 2021. However, investment in new homes grew by 4%, to £217m, which partially accounted for the surplus drop.
Rent from social housing lets was £234.6m, up from £225.3m, and income from shared ownership sales grew by 52% to £48.8m, up from £32.1m.
The number of new homes completed also rose, by 28.8% to 1,171 in the year to the end of March, compared with 909 in the previous year.
The HA has committed to delivering around 1,600 homes by the middle of the decade. However, it has pushed back its initial plan to get all its homes up to an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C or above from 2028 to 2030. The development plan is also lower than previous ambitions of delivering 2,000 homes by 2023/24.
“Our home-building programme has been affected by an increase in global demand for materials, the impact of Brexit and the further national lockdowns in the UK. These have resulted in increases in materials costs and extended supply times,” Platform commented.
Of the 1,171 homes completed during the year, 236 (20%) were for social rent, 478 (41%) for affordable rent, 429 (37%) were allocated for shared ownership and 1% was for rent-to-buy.
Last year, Platform was forced to pause up to a third of its development pipeline due to COVID-related issues.
Platform noted that Brexit also continued to have an impact on operations, especially when it came to voids. It said Brexit and COVID had put it under more pressure to carry out work on properties. “Unusually high levels of properties were handed back in the first half of the year, as families continued to consolidate living arrangements in the wake of COVID-19.
“Void repairs have been under significant pressure due to labour availability and materials shortages.
“Labour shortages were apparent both in the market and as a result of sickness, with COVID-19-related absences peaking in quarter four of the financial year.”
The HA reported 524 voids at the end of the year, compared to 422 in March 2021.
“We close the year in a strong and stable position in spite of a number of economic pressures and one-off costs, which have had an adverse impact on our year-on-year performance,” said Elizabeth Froude, Platform’s chief executive.
“Our core business is delivering good surpluses and cash generation, and our sales team has continued to maintain a high level of reservations for any units not sold at the end of the year. We also continue to acquire development sites to facilitate our new homes aspirations and commitments to Homes England as a strategic partner.”
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