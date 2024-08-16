Bridging the gap between supported and general needs housing

This means a greater burden has fallen on housing teams to fill the gaps. Frontline staff find themselves trying to fill multiple roles, not only as housing officers, but also as social workers, mental health advocates and quasi-police officers. We are here to help, but need to be clear about what our role is, and the support we can provide, without taking on the role statutory services should provide.

Supported living funding enables us to equip our colleagues with the training needed to manage crises involving complex needs. However, the same level of training has not been extended to our general housing officers.

L&Q is taking measures to address this. In 2022, we returned to a patch-based structure, reducing the size of the areas to between 500 and 600 residents.

We have also formed a housing specialisms team to help our frontline colleagues handle complex cases. The team includes a domestic abuse lead, anti-social behaviour officers, an occupational therapist and a mental health practitioner. This specialist backbone alleviates some of the pressure on housing officers, although it faces significant demand itself.

“In 2022, we returned to a patch-based structure, reducing the size of the areas to between 500 and 600 residents. We have also formed a housing specialisms team to help our frontline colleagues handle complex cases”

We’ve accompanied this with significant investments into services which support residents with their finances and access to tenancy sustainment support. This is delivered through the L&Q Foundation. Additionally, we have bolstered our training programme for colleagues, focusing on mental health and safeguarding.

I’m in awe of the housing officers who dedicate their working lives to supporting others. Yet the sad reality is that many feel overwhelmed, and social landlords struggle to recruit when good people leave. Meanwhile, there are residents struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse or financial instability who are trapped in a cycle which housing officers may be ill equipped to break.

Reinforcing the support framework and restoring adequate funding for local authorities are critical steps towards addressing the growing crisis in general needs housing. Only then can we hope to meet the evolving needs of all residents, ensuring that no one is left to fall through the cracks.

Charlie Culshaw, director of care and support, L&Q