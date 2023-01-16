Bring it in: giving residents the repairs they deserve

When we asked BPHA customers what they thought about our repairs service, their message was clear: a more effective, efficient repairs service would significantly improve the experience of living in their homes as well as their quality of life.

In response, early in 2021 we committed to bringing our routine repairs services in-house, to be delivered by BPHA colleagues rather than outside contractors. We were determined that customers should significantly shape the new service and to achieve this ran extensive consultations through both face-to-face discussions and surveys.

From this we gathered 23 recommendations, all of which are incorporated into the new service, which launched in October last year, beginning with responsive repairs. A key customer recommendation was to ensure that our staff truly understand the impact the quality of a repairs service – both good and bad – can have on day-to-day lives. So residents have filmed a video for our in-house repairs staff to watch at their inductions, explaining the level of service they expect in their homes.