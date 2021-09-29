Bringing gas boiler ban forward to 2023 ‘not achievable’, say housing associations

Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 group of housing associations, told a Labour Party Conference fringe session yesterday that the current target for the Future Homes Standard, which will end the use of gas boilers in new homes in 2025, is already “quite an ambitious target”.

In response to a question over whether she believed the standard should be brought forward by two years, she said: “We should stick to being able to achieve things. My worry about bringing things forward is if you don’t have the means by which to do it and people haven’t worked out exactly how that’s going to be done. So I think it would be a great idea, but I’m not sure that it would be achievable for everybody.”

In January this year the government confirmed that it will ban the use of fossil fuel heating systems, such as gas boilers, in new homes from 2025.