Bringing housing to the table: does the way the sector talks to politicians need to change?

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Does the housing sector need to change the way it lobbies government on policy, in order to receive the same attention as other sectors? Peter Apps reports. Illustration by Mark Oliver
How can the sector influence government to produce better housing policy? This has been a question that has vexed those at the top of the sector for decades. Despite some notable wins and strong individual campaigns, the seemingly endless plea for an overarching housing strategy has never caught on.
Instead, housing policy bounces around competing objectives: boosting supply, increasing homeownership or simply greasing the wheels of the economy.
“Certainly the military, the transport lobby and the house builders are actually much better than we are [at influencing ministers]. The NHS and care lobbies have been masters of the art for as long as I know,” says Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm Housing.
So what should be done differently? Inside Housing assembled some of the sector’s leading figures to discuss their thoughts.
For Mr Bailes, one of the key issues is that the sector tends to lobby for outputs rather than outcomes – and policy falls into the same mistake. “If you have 300,000 per annum as an output target, you do silly things like permitted development [the conversion of certain existing buildings to homes without formal planning permission], which creates problems as much as it solves them,” he says.
“I think that as a sector, we are complicit in this. We constantly say we need 90,000 social homes rather than saying we don’t believe that kids should live in overcrowded conditions. I think that’s been a big mistake.”
Instead, he argues, the focus should be on the defined outcomes that housing should be providing – defined metrics covering factors such as security, safety and quality.
Contradictory policies
Toby Lloyd, an independent consultant and former advisor to Theresa May, agrees that the focus on outputs has led to policy which is sometimes in direct contradiction with itself.
He says he has seen officials, for example, panicking that house prices were softening and that this would limit the ambition of house builders and put the 300,000-homes target in danger – before going on to say that the reason they wanted the 300,000 homes was to make housing more affordable.
The problem, though, he says, is the “fundamentally contradictory” will of the nation. “We want everyone to have a home, but not around here. We want house prices to become much more affordable, but we want my house price to stay up. We treat housing as a social good and a financial, economic asset. And those two things are fundamentally in tension with each other,” he says.
“We don’t really reward politicians that point out we’re idiots, and we can’t have all these things. So we shouldn’t be surprised actually that we end up with political strategies which are not even half-baked – they’re literally contradictory.”
Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Gentoo and chair of Homes for the North, adds that the long-term thinking required for a strategy is not a natural fit with our political system.
“That’s going to be the fundamental rubbing block of any of this stuff: people can only see as far as the next election, and ultimately, our communities need a longer-term investment strategy than that,” he says.
How to change this? Both Mr Lloyd and Mr Bailes agree that focusing on lobbying the current incumbent of the housing minister seat is of limited value. Instead, public opinion needs to be shifted.
“I can think of plenty of ministers who get this on a personal level – you can sit in the Commons tea room and have a civilised debate about this,” says Mr Bailes. “But while the obstacles we talked about in terms of public opinion exist, it’s very hard to turn that into a series of sensible policies.”
Focus on impact
How could this be done? A focus on the real-world impact of housing market failures is a consistent theme – emphasising the soaring number of children living in temporary accommodation, for example.
“I think there is merit in having a debate which could be slightly more adversarial, about holding governments to account,” says James Prestwich, deputy chief executive at the Chartered Institute of Housing. “When we’re in the grip of a housing crisis, housing emergency, whatever you want to call it, it’s an approach that we should look to take.”
For Kate Wareing, chief executive of Soha Housing, the focus on insecurity is correct – but the line could be drawn broader than temporary housing. “There’s a variety of metrics that you could adopt there. From a public attitudinal perspective, the percentage of the population who don’t have 12 months’ sight on where they can live could be a very powerful one.”
Claire Astbury, director of housing at Luton Council, points out that care would have to be taken in emphasising temporary accommodation rates in order to avoid stigma. “We are measuring how many children are in temporary accommodation – that’s one of our key performance indicators at the council,” she says. “But I want to say this in a careful way. There are families who have been in temporary accommodation for years and have probably had more stability and better quality than some private housing.
“It is insecure and I don’t want to suggest it’s a good outcome, but I don’t want to stigmatise people in temporary accommodation either. Because, actually, that’s an important safety net for families.”
As Jitinder Takhar, chief executive of Homes for Lambeth, says, these numbers are not always successful in capturing public opinion. “How do we get into the public’s imagination? That’s the Holy Grail really. Temporary housing, the numbers of people at the bottom of the pile, it hasn’t interested people to the extent of mobilising public opinion. It just hasn’t caught on,” she says.
Instead, perhaps, the answer is to “smuggle through housing strategy in a Trojan horse of populism”.
“It will be what affects your health, what makes you more vulnerable, it will be climate change, it will be the young who will be increasingly taxed to pay for what’s happened over the last 18 months. Those need to combine and housing needs to piggyback on them,” she says.
Matthew Walker, chair of Placeshapers and chief executive of Leeds Federated Housing Association, agrees that it is important to emphasise things that housing delivers aside from just homes.
“We should talk about the benefit that housing can bring economically to areas as a result of local work generated, we should talk about community anchors that we are in the areas we work and the connections we have to other parts of society – for example, health,” he says.
“So, actually, I think a good housing strategy would include a number of things that the government probably sees as more important in isolation than housing.”
Julian Ashby, chair, Paradigm
Claire Astbury, director of housing, Luton Council
Matthew Bailes, chief executive, Paradigm
Nicole Kershaw, chief executive, One Manchester
Toby Lloyd, consultant and ex-advisor to Theresa May
Leigh Pearce, Nationwide Foundation
James Prestwich, deputy chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing
Jitinder Takhar, chief executive, Homes for Lambeth
Matthew Walker, chief executive, Leeds Federated
Kate Wareing, chief executive, Soha
Nigel Wilson, chief executive, Gentoo
Leigh Pearce, chief executive of the Nationwide Foundation, believes clear objectives for housing policy are crucial.
“We should have objectives for housing, what defines affordability, what safe and healthy homes look like, and they'll be making policy, knowing why that policy is being made and how it will contribute to that objective,” she says.
“Those of us that believe in that, we've got to find a different way to reach those who don't – particularly those who have the power to change it. That means we need to speak a different language in the next two years.
“What I think is probably realistic to move towards is having a better analysis of the system, understanding the drivers and the levers for change – and using that understanding to create an outline of shared methods, a shared understanding of what might work and a plan to ensure we are asking for the same thing.”
Earning the right
For Nicole Kershaw, chief executive of One Manchester, a key part of influencing policy means earning the right to do so by providing a high-quality service – particularly given recent reporting of poor conditions on ITV.
“I think there are no easy solutions to some of this,” she says. “For me, some of it really starts with getting the absolute basics right. I don’t think you can sit here today and not be affected by what we’ve seen with ITV. And I think that actually just focusing very much on getting the basics right has to be a cornerstone of everything that we do.”
Indeed, Mr Wilson agrees that existing homes need to become a much more fundamental part of a future housing strategy than they are currently. “We’ve got more houses now than we’ll ever build in the next 10 years,” says Mr Wilson. “We’ve got to sort them out. We have become too fixated by how we’re going to design beautiful places that we’ve forgotten how we are going to manage the places we’ve already got.”
Julian Ashby, chair of Paradigm and former chair of the Regulator of Social Housing, points to the climate crisis and its impact on housing policy as a potential game-changer. “Everybody accepts that climate change is a long haul and I think there is pretty broad acceptance that housing is an unavoidable component in that,” he says.
One of the crucial aspects of this, he explains, is that the government has no real lever to force changes to privately owned housing without reconsideration of how property is taxed. “And I think once you start getting into the territory of long-term nudges to behaviour, then you’re talking about something that can, over a long period of time, change the housing framework quite substantially,” he says.
Mr Lloyd adds that demographic changes may also start to shift future governments away from an obsession with making sure house prices rise. “The number of people who are on the very short losing end of this zero-sum game is growing fast,” he says. “The time may be coming where we can have a bit more of an honest conversation.”
But the result of this will be to stop looking at housing as a financial investment. “We have to accept that you’re not going to earn more by the privilege of being a homeowner than you do by going to work,” he adds.
Mr Bailes sums up: “We need to speak with one script and if there is an outcome from this discussion, it is to try and get that one script, so we are all talking with one voice and keep saying the same things. We need to start challenging both public opinion and ministers in a different way. And that has to be about outcomes for people rather than the money and the outputs from us. If we get that right, we might make a bit of headway.”
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