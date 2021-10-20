Bringing housing to the table: does the way the sector talks to politicians need to change?

Leigh Pearce, chief executive of the Nationwide Foundation, believes clear objectives for housing policy are crucial.

“We should have objectives for housing, what defines affordability, what safe and healthy homes look like, and they'll be making policy, knowing why that policy is being made and how it will contribute to that objective,” she says.

“Those of us that believe in that, we've got to find a different way to reach those who don't – particularly those who have the power to change it. That means we need to speak a different language in the next two years.

“What I think is probably realistic to move towards is having a better analysis of the system, understanding the drivers and the levers for change – and using that understanding to create an outline of shared methods, a shared understanding of what might work and a plan to ensure we are asking for the same thing.”

Earning the right

For Nicole Kershaw, chief executive of One Manchester, a key part of influencing policy means earning the right to do so by providing a high-quality service – particularly given recent reporting of poor conditions on ITV.

“I think there are no easy solutions to some of this,” she says. “For me, some of it really starts with getting the absolute basics right. I don’t think you can sit here today and not be affected by what we’ve seen with ITV. And I think that actually just focusing very much on getting the basics right has to be a cornerstone of everything that we do.”

Indeed, Mr Wilson agrees that existing homes need to become a much more fundamental part of a future housing strategy than they are currently. “We’ve got more houses now than we’ll ever build in the next 10 years,” says Mr Wilson. “We’ve got to sort them out. We have become too fixated by how we’re going to design beautiful places that we’ve forgotten how we are going to manage the places we’ve already got.”

Julian Ashby, chair of Paradigm and former chair of the Regulator of Social Housing, points to the climate crisis and its impact on housing policy as a potential game-changer. “Everybody accepts that climate change is a long haul and I think there is pretty broad acceptance that housing is an unavoidable component in that,” he says.

One of the crucial aspects of this, he explains, is that the government has no real lever to force changes to privately owned housing without reconsideration of how property is taxed. “And I think once you start getting into the territory of long-term nudges to behaviour, then you’re talking about something that can, over a long period of time, change the housing framework quite substantially,” he says.

Mr Lloyd adds that demographic changes may also start to shift future governments away from an obsession with making sure house prices rise. “The number of people who are on the very short losing end of this zero-sum game is growing fast,” he says. “The time may be coming where we can have a bit more of an honest conversation.”

But the result of this will be to stop looking at housing as a financial investment. “We have to accept that you’re not going to earn more by the privilege of being a homeowner than you do by going to work,” he adds.

Mr Bailes sums up: “We need to speak with one script and if there is an outcome from this discussion, it is to try and get that one script, so we are all talking with one voice and keep saying the same things. We need to start challenging both public opinion and ministers in a different way. And that has to be about outcomes for people rather than the money and the outputs from us. If we get that right, we might make a bit of headway.”