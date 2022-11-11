Bristol Council to strip non-ACM cladding from 38 high rises after blaze at tower block

Bristol City Council is to replace a type of non-aluminium composite material cladding on 38 its high-rise buildings after firefighters said the panels had contributed to the spread of a recent blaze #UKhousing

The fire at Eccleston House came just a month after a fatal blaze at Twinnell House in Easton, which fire chiefs said was caused by an e-bike charger .

A sprinkler programme, which was introduced in January 2019, will also be “accelerated”.

In the meantime, the council will install waking watch patrols across 38 towers until new alarms can be fitted, which amounts to nearly two-thirds of council-owned blocks.

In the wake of the blaze at Eccleston House on 20 October, which fire chiefs said was started deliberately, Mr Renhard said the council had taken the “urgent decision” to remove EPS systems from its high-rise buildings and replace them with a “rock-based cladding” in a process that could take a decade.

Tom Renhard, the council’s cabinet member for housing delivery and homes, said that Avon Fire & Rescue Service had concluded that expanded polystyrene (EPS) cladding helped the spread of a fire in Barton Hill, which left six people injured last month.

Explaining the new waking watch measures, Mr Renhard said: “While I understand this could be a concern for high-rise residents, I want to reassure them that these measures are precautionary only. They show an abundance of caution on our part as I want to be confident that our blocks are safe.

“The programme of new measures and the works that will take place in coming months should reassure our residents that we are putting well-being first.”

Mr Renhard said the council would be seeking support from the government to cover the costs of replacing the cladding.

Polystyrene is highly flammable and ignites at relatively low temperatures, but encased in rendered board systems is widely used across the UK, including in residential buildings.

The government has previously refused to test EPS systems – but in 2020, tests in Australia showed that it performed in a similar way to the cladding on Grenfell Tower.

Inside Housing asked Bristol Council if the EPS was being removed at the time of the fire.

In response, the council said: “While works to accelerate both our EPS cladding removal programme and sprinkler programme are planned, prepared and completed we will be updating the evacuation policies and introducing a waking watch to 38 of our blocks. Thirty-seven of the blocks are clad in EPS, and one is clad in materials so similar to EPS that it is being treated in the same manner.

“We’d like to thank our high-rise residents for their help and understanding during this time as we add these new precautionary measures.”