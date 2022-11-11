Bristol Council to strip non-ACM cladding from 38 high rises after blaze at tower block

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Bristol City Council is to replace a type of non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding on 38 of its high-rise buildings after firefighters said the panels had contributed to the spread of a recent blaze.
Tom Renhard, the council’s cabinet member for housing delivery and homes, said that Avon Fire & Rescue Service had concluded that expanded polystyrene (EPS) cladding helped the spread of a fire in Barton Hill, which left six people injured last month.
In the wake of the blaze at Eccleston House on 20 October, which fire chiefs said was started deliberately, Mr Renhard said the council had taken the “urgent decision” to remove EPS systems from its high-rise buildings and replace them with a “rock-based cladding” in a process that could take a decade.
In the meantime, the council will install waking watch patrols across 38 towers until new alarms can be fitted, which amounts to nearly two-thirds of council-owned blocks.
A sprinkler programme, which was introduced in January 2019, will also be “accelerated”.
The fire at Eccleston House came just a month after a fatal blaze at Twinnell House in Easton, which fire chiefs said was caused by an e-bike charger.
Explaining the new waking watch measures, Mr Renhard said: “While I understand this could be a concern for high-rise residents, I want to reassure them that these measures are precautionary only. They show an abundance of caution on our part as I want to be confident that our blocks are safe.
“The programme of new measures and the works that will take place in coming months should reassure our residents that we are putting well-being first.”
Mr Renhard said the council would be seeking support from the government to cover the costs of replacing the cladding.
Polystyrene is highly flammable and ignites at relatively low temperatures, but encased in rendered board systems is widely used across the UK, including in residential buildings.
The government has previously refused to test EPS systems – but in 2020, tests in Australia showed that it performed in a similar way to the cladding on Grenfell Tower.
Inside Housing asked Bristol Council if the EPS was being removed at the time of the fire.
In response, the council said: “While works to accelerate both our EPS cladding removal programme and sprinkler programme are planned, prepared and completed we will be updating the evacuation policies and introducing a waking watch to 38 of our blocks. Thirty-seven of the blocks are clad in EPS, and one is clad in materials so similar to EPS that it is being treated in the same manner.
“We’d like to thank our high-rise residents for their help and understanding during this time as we add these new precautionary measures.”
According to a 2019 independent fire risk assessment of Eccleston House, obtained by local newspaper The Bristol Cable, the surface finish of the render was “in very poor condition”, and “unlikely to remain intact in the event of fire”.
The fire safety report, produced by Easton Bevins, said: “The cracking to the render on the southern gable in particular is significant enough to compromise the system’s performance.”
Steve Quinton, area manager at Avon Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Our business fire safety team have been working closely with the building owners, Bristol City Council, in identifying areas within the building that could be improved to reduce fire risk in the future.
“Avon Fire & Rescue Service advised Bristol City Council to put measures in place to improve systems that alert residents of smoke or fire, other measures continue to be discussed and residents have been informed of these changes. We continue to support Bristol City Council to ensure that residents not only feel safe but are safe in their homes.”
The fire service advised any residents who have concerns about fire safety to carry out the service’s home fire safety check in the first instance, which provides fire safety advice unique to each home.
In 2020, after years of pressure, the government agreed to broaden its scope and fund the removal of not just ACM but also other types of dangerous cladding, such as high-pressure laminate and EPS.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the March 2020 Budget a new £1bn Building Safety Fund for the removal of dangerous non-ACM materials.
However, the fund has been plagued with issues. Currently, only 50 projects with cash from the Building Safety Fund have been completed, two years after it was launched, and only four have received complete sign-off by building control.
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