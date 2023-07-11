Bristol Council’s housing company launches on-site skills academy

The council’s commercial housing arm, Goram Homes, has opened the new training centre at One Lockleaze, a brownfield site where the firm is building 268 new homes.

It has been set up with developer Countryside Partnerships and training provider Partners in Bristol, with the skills academy offering free short courses to anyone over the age of 19 and provides the essential skills required to secure a job in construction.

The academy has classrooms and practical workspaces, meaning students can learn the art of plastering, plumbing or brickwork on an active building site.

In a release, Goram Homes said the new centre will offer young people the change to gain “life-changing” skills.