Bristol reveals multimillion-pound plan to support residents evacuated from tower block

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Bristol City Council has announced plans to support the hundreds of residents who were evacuated from a tower block after a survey found fire safety and structural issues.
The local authority estimates it would need up to £2.6m to support residents, following the emergency evacuation of Barton House.
A new report will go before the council’s cabinet this week to authorise the funding.
The council has block-booked 96 rooms at the Holiday Inn until the end of January to provide accommodation for those who might need it.
In a press release, the council explained that the agreement with the Holiday Inn included all meals, laundry, cleaning services and other support residents required to remain at the hotel while Barton House was subject to further investigations.
Free transport remains in place and will continue to be offered to those who require it.
The costs identified in the report also include additional security at the block to secure properties, to support access to the building for residents to gather essential items and provide more patrols to reduce the risk of fire.
The council has come under fire for its response so far, and was forced to deny claims last month that it attempted to move residents’ possessions from Barton House.
Residents and members of Acorn, the tenant union, claimed they were being “left in the dark” by the council’s response to the major incident.
Some of the 400 people moved out of the tower block gathered for a demonstration outside the city hall around two weeks ago to demand an independent investigation into what happened, compensation and a local rehousing plan.
In its latest update, Bristol also pointed out that those residents currently staying with friends and family were entitled to a daily payment to help meet additional costs, such as food or energy. Payments are available up to a maximum of £50 a night, and are subject to household composition.
The council described the deal with the hotel as a “precautionary arrangement” in case the rooms were needed and said it was not linked to any decisions about the future of Barton House.
“The surveys we need to carry out are ongoing and once we have the results, we will be able to tell residents what the next steps are for the block,” the council added.
The council announced the evacuation after building surveys of three of 98 flats in the 65-year-old tower block in Barton Hill on the edge of the city centre indicated that, in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, there was a risk to the structure of the building.
The block, completed in 1958, has recently been subject to a number of surveys to assess options for the future of the building, due to its age and method of construction.
Bristol does not believe there is any evidence to suggest the issues identified in Barton House are present elsewhere, although the council said it did regularly survey its estate, as it worked to meet its regulatory requirements.
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