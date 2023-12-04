Bristol reveals multimillion-pound plan to support residents evacuated from tower block

Some of the 400 people moved out of the tower block gathered for a demonstration outside the city hall around two weeks ago to demand an independent investigation into what happened, compensation and a local rehousing plan.

In its latest update, Bristol also pointed out that those residents currently staying with friends and family were entitled to a daily payment to help meet additional costs, such as food or energy. Payments are available up to a maximum of £50 a night, and are subject to household composition.

The council described the deal with the hotel as a “precautionary arrangement” in case the rooms were needed and said it was not linked to any decisions about the future of Barton House.

“The surveys we need to carry out are ongoing and once we have the results, we will be able to tell residents what the next steps are for the block,” the council added.

The council announced the evacuation after building surveys of three of 98 flats in the 65-year-old tower block in Barton Hill on the edge of the city centre indicated that, in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, there was a risk to the structure of the building.

The block, completed in 1958, has recently been subject to a number of surveys to assess options for the future of the building, due to its age and method of construction.

Bristol does not believe there is any evidence to suggest the issues identified in Barton House are present elsewhere, although the council said it did regularly survey its estate, as it worked to meet its regulatory requirements.