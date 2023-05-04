Britain’s first women-only social housing tower approved

Plans have been approved in London for what is believed to be Britain’s first women-only tower block #UKhousing

Brook House will provide 102 social rent flats to replace 39 existing homes on the site. The homes will be occupied by single women, particularly those who face inequality, abuse and disadvantages, the landlord said. The flats will be for current tenants as well as new ones.

The 15-storey social housing scheme will be developed in Acton, west London, by Women’s Pioneer Housing , a housing association founded in 1920 as part of the suffragette movement.

Only single women will be able to take a tenancy, and men will only be able to live in the tower block if they become a tenant’s partner. The only way a tenant could be male is if they are the adult child of a female tenant and inherit the tenancy.

Transgender women, including people intending to undergo gender reassignment, will be allowed, but men who cross-dress, transgender men and anyone with a known history of male violence against women or children will not.

Women’s Pioneer Housing will develop and manage the estate with support from L&Q through their Build London Partnership programme for small housing associations.

Each home will have a balcony and will be designed specifically for women. Details could include ventilation to ensure comfort for menopausal women, the landlord said.

Works are expected to start on site this summer.

There is a “huge existing demand for this type of housing”, L&Q said. In Ealing alone, there are over 600 single women on the social housing waiting list.