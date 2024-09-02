‘British homes for British workers’ dismissed as ‘unnecessary’ as government officially drops plans

The Conservative government announced the proposals around social housing allocation in January and they were the subject of an eight-week consultation.

However, in a response today, the new government rejected the plans, saying they were “unnecessary, unfeasible, risked harming communities, or costly”.

The proposals would not have meant “any meaningful improvements to how social housing is allocated”, it added.

Critics had previously dismissed the idea as “scapegoating”, while MPs also voiced concerns.

Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, first revealed earlier this month that Labour would not pursue the plans.