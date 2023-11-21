Broadcaster’s former headquarters in Northern Ireland to become social housing

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UTV’s former headquarters in Belfast are set to be converted into 100 social homes if planning approval is secured.
The planned social housing development at Havelock House will be delivered by Lotus Property in partnership with Clanmil Housing.
The details were outlined in a pre-application notice to Belfast City Council that was submitted by Lotus Property, which acquired the site earlier this year.
The property investment firm said the scheme will deliver much-needed homes for families, older people and those with mobility needs. It will comprise a range of one, two and three-bedroom houses and apartments.
The plans will now be subject to a 12-week community consultation.
Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, said: “We believe passionately that Clanmil’s knowledge of the sector and professionalism of service delivery is key to ensuring this development delivers homes that people will be proud of.
“The next 12 weeks will be about listening to stakeholders and local communities about these draft plans. We look forward to hearing all views and considering them in our plans.”
Jan Sloan, executive director of development and new business at Clanmil Housing, said: “We are currently facing a housing crisis in Northern Ireland, with social housing waiting lists at circa 45,000 – the highest they have been in 10 years – and at Clanmil, we are committed to playing our part in addressing this need.
“Social housing also has an important role to play in the regeneration of Belfast and in contributing to the council’s ambition to grow the city by 66,000 residents by 2035.
“This is another landmark project for Belfast city centre, and the types of homes to be provided has been carefully considered and responds directly to the housing need for Belfast now and in the future.
“We look forward to hearing the views of all those with an interest in good homes over the coming months.”
It is expected that the planning application for the project will be submitted in the first quarter of 2024.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive announced last week that it had invested £7.4m into planned maintenance of social homes in Ards and North Down Borough last year.
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