Broadcaster’s former headquarters in Northern Ireland to become social housing

The planned social housing development at Havelock House will be delivered by Lotus Property in partnership with Clanmil Housing.

The details were outlined in a pre-application notice to Belfast City Council that was submitted by Lotus Property, which acquired the site earlier this year.

The property investment firm said the scheme will deliver much-needed homes for families, older people and those with mobility needs. It will comprise a range of one, two and three-bedroom houses and apartments.

The plans will now be subject to a 12-week community consultation.