Broadwater Farm residents back £150m regeneration plan

On a turnout of 55% of eligible voters, 85% of residents voted in favour of Haringey Council’s plans to build new homes, in addition to upgrading streets and community facilities.

The ballot was conducted by Civica Election Services between 11 February and 7 March, with residents on the estate and those rehoused from the Tangmere and Northolt blocks given the opportunity to cast their votes by post, online or by telephone.

A redeveloped Broadwater Farm will benefit from the investment of more than £150m and is part of the council’s ambitious programme to deliver 3,000 new council homes in the next decade.

The development will deliver 294 new energy-efficient council homes. This includes the replacement of all homes on the Tangmere and Northolt sites, with at least 30% larger homes to help previously overcrowded families.