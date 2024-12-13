Bromford awarded A2 stable rating for fifth consecutive year

Moody’s said the Tewkesbury-based housing association’s A2 stable rating “reflects its strong and consistent financial management, performance and liquidity”.

It said Bromford’s margin remained much stronger than the average for other A2-rated landlords (24%), despite its operating margin decreasing from 31% to 30%.

The rating agency’s assessment also highlighted that Bromford’s operating margin was set to strengthen slowly to support debt growth over the medium term. As of this month, 98% of the association’s debt portfolio was fixed.