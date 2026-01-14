Bromford Flagship and LiveWest confirm merger completion

The two housing associations have revealed today that their “proposed business combination” is set to complete on 29 January 2026.

This new organisation will be named Bromford Flagship LiveWest Limited and will manage over 120,000 homes.

A leadership team has also been announced, with Jac Starr appointed as chair designate, Robert Nettleton as chief executive designate and Jo Makinson as chief financial officer designate.

Ms Starr is currently chair of LiveWest and Mr Nettleton is currently chief executive of Bromford Flagship.