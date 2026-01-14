Bromford Flagship and LiveWest confirm merger completion

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Bromford Flagship and LiveWest have confirmed they will merge at the end of January following over three months of talks.
The two housing associations have revealed today that their “proposed business combination” is set to complete on 29 January 2026.
This new organisation will be named Bromford Flagship LiveWest Limited and will manage over 120,000 homes.
A leadership team has also been announced, with Jac Starr appointed as chair designate, Robert Nettleton as chief executive designate and Jo Makinson as chief financial officer designate.
Ms Starr is currently chair of LiveWest and Mr Nettleton is currently chief executive of Bromford Flagship.
Ms Makinson is expected to join the merged organisation in the spring, leaving her role as chief investment officer at Abri.
Of her appointment, Mr Nettleton said: “I’m very pleased to confirm the appointment of Jo Makinson as chief finance officer designate, following a rigorous external recruitment process.
“Jo brings strong investment and financial leadership experience, which will be vital as we prepare to unlock the additional capacity created by Bromford Flagship LiveWest, which will ultimately enable more people to thrive.”
The two housing associations announced merger talks in early October 2025, stating that, if successful, LiveWest would join Bromford Flagship as a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company.
A trading update posted today said: “Bromford Flagship and LiveWest are pleased to confirm that the proposed business combination, which will create Bromford Flagship LiveWest Limited, is scheduled to complete on 29 January 2026.”
Bromford and Flagship completed their merger to form an 80,000-home landlord in February last year, which the landlord said will unlock £1.9bn in additional investment capacity over the next 15 years.
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