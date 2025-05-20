Bromford Flagship has posted an increase in turnover of £40m in its first trading update since its merger #UKhousing

The 80,000-home landlord’s operating surplus, excluding asset sales, increased to £181m, up from £165m in 2023-24, and its surplus after tax rose to £135m, up from £123m.

It completed 1,770 new homes, down from the combined figure delivered by both landlords in 2023-24 of 1,935.

In its unaudited results for the 2024-25 financial year, the housing group, which was formed through the merger of Bromford and Flagship in February , revealed an increase in turnover to £607m, up from the combined £567m of the two landlords the previous year.

Turnover from social housing lettings rose to £492m, up from £450m, and accounted for 81% of Bromford Flagship’s total turnover.

The operating margin for social housing lettings improved slightly from 32% to 33%.

Over the course of 2024-25, Bromford Flagship completed 1,770 new homes, including 519 for social rent, 706 for affordable rent, 479 for shared ownership and 66 for outright sale.

Through the acquisition of new land and entering into agreements with development partners, the group has secured a pipeline of approximately 6,500 new homes it will build over the next five years.

With an additional £1.9bn of borrowing capacity unlocked by the merger, Bromford Flagship said it was in a position to increase this further to enable the delivery of 2,000 new homes every year for the next 30 years, with an ambition that 50% will be for social rent.

According to the update, 68% of Flagship’s homes and 90% of Bromford’s have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or above. Across Bromford and Flagship in the past year, 4,800 homes received energy-efficiency upgrades, including better insulation, new windows and low-carbon heating.