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Bromford Flagship has posted an increase in turnover of £40m in its first trading update since its merger and a decrease in homes completed of nearly 9%.
In its unaudited results for the 2024-25 financial year, the housing group, which was formed through the merger of Bromford and Flagship in February, revealed an increase in turnover to £607m, up from the combined £567m of the two landlords the previous year.
It completed 1,770 new homes, down from the combined figure delivered by both landlords in 2023-24 of 1,935.
The 80,000-home landlord’s operating surplus, excluding asset sales, increased to £181m, up from £165m in 2023-24, and its surplus after tax rose to £135m, up from £123m.
Turnover from social housing lettings rose to £492m, up from £450m, and accounted for 81% of Bromford Flagship’s total turnover.
The operating margin for social housing lettings improved slightly from 32% to 33%.
Over the course of 2024-25, Bromford Flagship completed 1,770 new homes, including 519 for social rent, 706 for affordable rent, 479 for shared ownership and 66 for outright sale.
Through the acquisition of new land and entering into agreements with development partners, the group has secured a pipeline of approximately 6,500 new homes it will build over the next five years.
With an additional £1.9bn of borrowing capacity unlocked by the merger, Bromford Flagship said it was in a position to increase this further to enable the delivery of 2,000 new homes every year for the next 30 years, with an ambition that 50% will be for social rent.
According to the update, 68% of Flagship’s homes and 90% of Bromford’s have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or above. Across Bromford and Flagship in the past year, 4,800 homes received energy-efficiency upgrades, including better insulation, new windows and low-carbon heating.
Robert Nettleton, chief executive of Bromford Flagship, said he was “pleased that we are reporting a strong set of results” in “what has continued to be a challenging environment”.
“We completed the merger of Bromford and Flagship on 28 February 2025, bringing together two housing associations to create one of the leading and strongest housing associations in the country.
“We are pleased that key stakeholders have recognised the strength of Bromford Flagship, which provides a good platform for the years ahead.
“Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s confirmed the Bromford pre-merger ratings of A2 stable and A+ stable, respectively, for Bromford Flagship. Likewise, the Regulator of Social Housing has provided Bromford Flagship with a G1/V1 rating.”
He added that, looking ahead, “we expect there to be continued uncertainty and volatility, which will continue to have some direct and indirect impacts on Bromford Flagship”.
“Despite this, our focus will remain on the delivery of services and our customer journey across all our geography, with a goal of improving our customer satisfaction levels further; focusing on integration and, in particular, creating great single support teams and one technological platform; and focus on the deployment plans for the additional capacity that we’ve created through the merger,” Mr Nettleton said.
In March, the group announced it had raised £75m from investors to help fund its ambition to build 2,000 homes a year.
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