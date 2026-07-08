Bromford Flagship LiveWest appoints NHF director to newly created chief strategy officer role

Bromford Flagship LiveWest has appointed Rhys Moore to the newly created role of chief strategy officer #UKhousing

During this time, he has worked with successive governments to secure significant policy and funding changes for the housing association sector.

Since joining the NHF in 2015, he has held senior roles including director of strategic communications and campaigns, alongside his more recent position.

Mr Moore will join BFL’s executive team in October 2026 from the National Housing Federation (NHF), where he has served as executive director of public impact.

Mr Moore recently led the campaign for the £39bn 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the accompanying 10-year rent settlement. He also led the development of the NHF’s five-year business strategy.

In his new role, he will lead delivery of BFL’s long-term strategy and work with government and strategic partners to shape the future of affordable housing across BFL’s regions.

The landlord believes this will help it maximise its “influence and investment capacity to drive better outcomes for customers and places”.

Mr Moore said: “After more than a decade focused on national housing policy and funding, this felt like the right moment to move from influencing change to helping deliver it. What drew me to BFL is the combination of scale and a long-term commitment to the places it works [in].

“This is the most ambitious moment for housing in a generation, with record investment in social homes, and a new towns programme taking shape in the regions BFL calls home.

“I’m looking forward to helping BFL make the most of that opportunity for current and future customers alike.”