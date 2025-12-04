Bromford Flagship secures £150m of sustainability-linked funding

The 82,000-home landlord said it has finalised a seven-year, £50m term loan and a five-year, £100m revolving credit facility (RCF) which “will support Bromford Flagship’s cash and liquidity requirements over the medium term”.

Both facilities are linked to sustainability KPIs, and the landlord is currently working to agree its own revised KPIs following the merger of Bromford and Flagship in February this year.

“The group is working collaboratively with its banking partners, including HSBC UK, to agree targets that are ambitious, achievable and aligned with its strategy,” the housing association said.