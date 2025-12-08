Bromford Flagship secures £50m NatWest loan to build energy-efficient homes

The 82,000-home landlord announced it has finalised a new £50m facility with the bank, and said that all homes funded by the loan must be built to a minimum energy performance rating of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band B.

This forms part of NatWest’s pledge to loan £7.5bn to the social housing sector by the end of 2026, with funding targeted at delivering new homes as well as improving existing stock and financing energy efficiency retrofits.

Bromford Flagship said that as of the end of September this year, 81% of its homes were rated EPC C or above.